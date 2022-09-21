Robert Carter, aka Muhammad Ali, is a journalist, news editor, and TV presenter. Muhammad was born Robert Carter, but he converted to Islam at the age of 16 and adopted the name, Muhammad Ali. In recent times, he has been actively speaking against Hindus and spreading misinformation to bolster his own propaganda in favour of Islamism. Carter, who is much like the fake news peddler CJ Werleman, runs his own YouTube channel and uses social media to spread misinformation and spread fake news.

Carter claims Islam helped him ‘deal with anxiety’

In 2021, while speaking about his experiences with Islam for the ‘A New Person’ YouTube channel, Carter claimed that at the age of 16, he converted to Islam, and it has been ‘the best decision’ of his life. Carter came from a broken family with problematic childhood. Something that made him vulnerable to getting influenced by anyone who could leave an impression on him, and this is exactly what happened.

At the age of 14, he made a Muslim friend, and the next two years of his life were spent around Muslims. While his mother was a non-religious person, the new group seems to have subtly pulled him towards Islam. He mentioned how he was introduced to Quran and Islamic practices. As every person who is introduced to a new religion, he was also shown the positive side of Islam.

Interestingly, during the 16-minute monologue, he seemed much ‘impressed’ by the Arab rulers who ‘spread’ Islam to make the world a ‘better place’. Carter mentioned that he was having mental health issues like anger management issues, depression, family problems, and more. But obvious, a teenager facing such problems will be vulnerable to outside influence, and this was the time he came in contact with the Islamic teachings and practices. Carter claimed that converting to Islam helped him deal with anxiety, and he became an outgoing person from a shy one.

Cater’s anti-Hindu propaganda

OpIndia examined his anti-Hindu and anti-India posts and videos for the last two years and found some seriously problematic posts and videos where he published fake and misleading reports. On his verified Twitter handle, Bob_cart124, Robert Carter can be seen spreading anti-Hindu propaganda. In the light of recent anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom’s Leicester, followed by the incident of Birmingham where a 200-strong Islamist mob circled a Hindu temple and raised ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ slogans while abusing Hindus, Carter peddled misinformation to portray Hindus as the culprits.

In a recent Twitter post, Carter claimed that the attack on the Hindu temple in Birmingham was in response to the event of Sadhvi Ritambhara. Interestingly, if that had been the case, the Islamists would not gather outside the Hindu temple to intimidate the Hindus at the event, instead, the whole UK trip of Sadhvi was already postponed owing to her poor health. Despite being aware of the update about the event, Islamists decided to go ahead and circle the Hindu temple. They raised slogans like Allah Hu Akbar, climbed the temple walls, and abused Hindus present inside the premises. One of the protesters even threatened Hindus who support BJP and RSS, saying they are not welcome in the UK.

Carter tried to propagate that Muslims attacked Hindu temple to protest against the already-postponed event of Sadhvi Ritambhara. Source: Twitter.

In another post, he propagated that Hindus are suffering not because of Islamists but because of ‘Hindutva’. He proclaimed that Hindutva is the “real” reason behind the attacks on Hindus. He quoted another propagandist Aina J Khan, a British journalist of Pakistan origin, who had published a misleading thread on the anti-Hindu attacks happening in Leicester. He wrote, “You want proof Indian Hindutva extremism is being exported to Britain? Locals proudly defending fascist RSS membership in Leicester. Hindus openly backing RSS is like a Muslim backing Daesh.”

Carter echoed anti-Hindu reporting by British journalist Aina J Khan of Pakistani origin. Source: Twitter

While the attacks on Hindus in Leicester started after India defeated Pakistan in T20 Asia Cup, Carter claimed in several posts that Hindus attacked Muslims and said it was not about cricket. He said, “Leicester’s Hindu-Muslim violence is NOT about cricket. It’s about Hindu extremism, racism and police failings.”

Carter Propagated that the attacks on Hindus was because of ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Hindu extremism’. Source: Twitter

In July, he covered a blatant anti-India protest by Islamists in the UK that alleged India was committing genocide of Muslims and minorities. A Completely false allegation but Carter went ahead and supported the “cause” and published the report proudly with “worried” expressions. The posters shown in the video claimed PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath are wanted for “Crimes Against Humanity”? Wanted Where? The blatant lies in the posters and the speeches given in the video were absolutely anti-India and anti-Hindu.

Carter covered an anti-India and anti-Hindu protest claiming Hindus want to kill Muslims. Source: Twitter

He also backed the Hijab issue and tweeted in support of the Muslim girl Muskaan who claimed Hindus attacked her outside college and she faced them while chanting ‘Allah Hu Akbar’. Muskaan was praised by several terrorist organizations as well.

Carter posted tweets in favour of pro-Hijab Islamists. Source: Twitter.

He also talked about it in a video monologue where he claimed that the ‘right wing’ Hindus and the government were attacking Muslims and Islam. He claimed that the government of Karnataka banned the hijab as a part of propaganda against Islam. In reality, the students who started wearing Hijab never wore the same for years. There was photographic proof that it was a recent movement by a small group of Muslim female students who started wearing hijabs and when the school administration asked them to follow the dress code, they protested. The issue is currently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Carter has been publishing anti-India reports for a long time. In November 2020, he interviewed a Muslim music group that had released a video on Kashmir. Visibly promoting violence against India in the video, the “artists” claimed that their music video is a reminder for Kashmiris that they were not alone. The group included members from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Before and after the interview, Carter propagated anti-India notions and stated Human Rights abuses were common in the state. He conveniently ignored the fact that it is Islamic terrorism that has been causing pain to the region. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley, the region has been progressing slowly but steadily. Interestingly, many companies have shown interest in opening businesses in the valley, and for the first time in more than 30 years, a theatre was recently opened in Kashmir.

In a video on August 16, 2021, he covered an anti-India protest in Birmingham where the protesters claimed Indian forces were “ransacking” villages and “raping” women. Similar lies about the Indian Army and security forces are being propagated by the Pakistani media and international media at the behest of anti-India forces including the Pakistani government, ISI and others. There are multiple videos where he interviews Islamists propagating anti-India sentiment over the abrogation of Article 370, the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani and more. These can be seen here and here.

Carter, who has worked for Muslim publications like 5Pillars, Ahlulbayt Television Network and more, have a long history of propagating anti-Hindu and anti-India sentiments. Like other alleged journalists including CJ Werleman, whose account was recently withheld in India for his anti-India content, Carter runs an agenda to paint a bad picture of India, Modi-led Indian government and Hindus in general. Interestingly, he does not use his Muslim name for reporting possibly to give it an ‘authentic’ tone in the eyes of the viewers in the west.