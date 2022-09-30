Congress politician Shashi Tharoor, running for the post of Congress President, presented his manifesto on Friday, hours after filing his nomination for the post. In his manifesto, Shashi Tharoor, outlined his plans to revive the party through decentralization and internal restructuring if he wins the election.

The senior politician filed his candidacy at the national capital’s All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. In his manifesto, Tharoor depicted a distorted map of India, with a portion of Jammu and Kashmir missing from India’s map, as well as the entire Lakshadweep. The massive blunder was quickly noticed by everyone online.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor’s manifesto for the election shows a distorted map of India, part of J&K omitted from Dr Tharoor’s manifesto.



(Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

After being pointed out by everyone, Shashi Tharoor’s office was quick to correct the massive mistake, but with no humility whatsoever for making such a huge blunder. According to the reports, minutes after posting the first manifesto, Tharoor’s office tweeted an updated map of India that included the earlier deleted portion of Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite making the mistake himself, Tharoor chose to attack the BJP and everyone else who pointed out that he has distorted the Indian map, a serious mistake from someone who has been a long-term Member of Parliament.

And as for the BJP trolls who have been alleging that this is part of a Congress (& my personal) design to "dismember India", it doesn't deserve a response, but here's a reminder of what i said at the @IPUparliament in 2018 as an @INCINdia MP: https://t.co/ujmbaAQPHY https://t.co/LTyWNi46VP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2022

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto:

English: https://t.co/aKPpji9Z8M

Hindi: https://t.co/7tnkY9kTiO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2022

Tharoor has been vocal about his goals and vision for the Congress party in the twenty-first century, and he has tried to explain his ideas in the manifesto in order to get the support of party members. Maybe to highlight his candidacy, the senior leader chose to spark a controversy just on the day of nomination.

Tharoor in an exclusive interview with ABP News earlier today said that the expiry date of the ‘high command’ culture had come closer. He said that it is time that the party’s decisions be taken from the bottom and not from the top. Earlier, every decision was from the top, which was not right, he said. On being asked why he is contesting the election, Tharoor said, “Elections in our party are very good for India’s democracy. This is not a fight of enemies, we have worked together. Everyone is fighting elections together in a good atmosphere. India needs a strong opposition.”

Tharoor stated in his manifesto that he has a vision for Congress and for the internal reorganization of the party. “We are pleased that we have the signatures of party colleagues from Kashmir to Kerala and Punjab to Nagaland. I am here to be the voice of all the party workers,” Tharoor said.