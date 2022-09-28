US President Joe Biden recently asked after a recently deceased congresswoman at a hunger conference she helped organise, calling out the lawmaker as if she were still alive.

Biden appeared to ask if the late congresswoman Jackie Walorski was in attendance for a speech he delivered in Washington on Wednesday. During his remarks at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health, Biden mistakenly asked after congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in a car accident in August.

“Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here,” Biden said.

Walorski died in a car crash on August 3, 2022. Two of her associates were also killed in the accident that took place in her Indiana district. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office later found that Walorski’s car was at fault in the crash.

It is worth noting that Biden had issued a statement at the time of her death, saying that he and the First Lady were “shocked and saddened” by the news of Walorski’s demise. Biden had also said that while he did not see Walorski eye to eye on various issues, “she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served.”

Joe Biden issues statement on the death of US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

Walorski, along with three other lawmakers, had introduced legislation last year to convene a hunger conference. The US President, during the conference, laid out a plan to deal with high obesity rates and put an end to chronic hunger by the year 2030.