A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district has been reported where a 10-year-old girl has been raped by her stepfather. A few days back, the accused’s daughter-in-law witnessed him raping the minor. She then filed a complaint to the police. However, no action was taken at that time. Later, after a BJP leader’s intervention, the police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

According to media reports, Pappu, a resident of the Quarsi police station area of Aligarh, picked up the victim from a kiln about seven years ago and brought her home. According to the victim, her real parents used to work in the same kiln. Since the accused picked her up and brought her to his house, the victim girl has referred to him as her father.

Since the accused picked her up and brought her to his house, the victim girl has referred to him as her father. Accused Pappu began sexually abusing the victim after she turned 8 years old. As per the victim’s statement, Pappu used to rape her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the crime.

Dharamvir Singh Lodhi, district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and vice-president Saurabh Chaudhary have stated that the Nagla Patwari outpost in-charge was aware of the crime. Despite this, he did not take any action. He claimed that the officer summoned the girl for questioning without the presence of a female constable. Dharamvir Singh Lodhi stated that following this, he met with CO III Shwetabh Pandey on Friday (October 28) and demanded that the accused be arrested. Following that, a case was registered. According to Inspector Pankaj Kumar Mishra, a case has been filed against the accused Pappu under the POCSO Act.

Police informed that the victim the medical examination has been conducted, and her statement will now be recorded under Section 164. Following that, necessary action will be taken. Meanwhile, a team has been deployed to arrest the accused.