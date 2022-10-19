On Tuesday, BJP MP Virendra Singh announced the construction of an auditorium in his constituency in the memory of late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The BJP MP has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for the construction of the auditorium, which will be named ‘Dhartiputra Mulayam Singh Yadav’.

MP Singh has termed it as his tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s contribution to national politics and his work for the upliftment of backward classes.

Virendra Singh recalled Mulayam’s contributions, saying that the SP patriarch was a leader with exceptional talent. He was hailed for being a grassroots-level leader who was sensitive to the public’s issues.

“He worked hard and served with dedication to Jayaprakash Narain and Ram Manohar Lohia’s ideology. He carved out a niche in national politics. During the Emergency, he was an exceptional soldier. Mulayam Singh worked as Defence Minister to ensure the country’s security. He used to emphasize promoting national interest in Parliament,” he elaborated.

Notably, SP Rajya Sabha MP Chandrapal Singh recently announced that a museum and library will be built in Jhansi to commemorate the late SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s developmental work in Bundelkhand during his tenure as chief minister.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, died on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82, of an illness. Yadav was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, due to ill health where he breathed his last.