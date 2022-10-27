Ahead of acquiring Twitter in the $44 billion deal, ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk today assured advertisers that Twitter will not become a free-for-all hellscape. Musk’s assurance came amid speculations in the media that advertisers may abandon the platform if Twitter removes restrictions on hate speech after the transfer of its ownership.

Elon Musk posted a note addressed to advertisers today on Twitter, where he shared his motivation behind purchasing Twitter and what he thinks about advertisements on social media. “There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong,” he said.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he has not acquired Twitter to make more money, but to provide a common digital town square. He said that it is needed as current social media platforms are in the danger of splitting into far-left and far-right echo chambers. He said that the traditional media houses are also fuelling such polarised extremes for money.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” he wrote. Musk said that he bought Twitter to help humanity, not to make money, and not because it was easy.

However, Musk said that despite his goal of serving the humanity, content moderation on the platform will remain. “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences,” he said. The soon-to-become Twitter owner said that while Twitter will adhere to rule of the law, it must be warm and welcoming to all.

He also had some advices for advertisers on online platforms, asking them to make their ads entertaining and informative, and not turn them into spam. He said that Twitter must show advertisements to people as relevant as possible to their needs. “Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content,” he said.

At last, he said, “Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.” “Let us build something extraordinary together,” he appealed to everyone who have partnered with Twitter.

The full text of Elon Musk’s note is given below.

I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.

The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.

In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but, in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost.

That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love. And I do so with humility, recognizing that failure in pursuing this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.

That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature.

l also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!

Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.

Responding to Trump’s tweet, Twitter’s chief customer officer, Sarah Personette, tweeted that she had a discussion with Elon Musk on Wednesday evening over the matter. “Our continued commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged. Looking forward to the future!” she tweeted.

Had a great discussion with @elonmusk last evening! Our continued commitment to brand safety for advertisers remains unchanged. Looking forward to the future! https://t.co/B7NFJhD2hq — Sarah Personette (@SEP) October 27, 2022

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal published a report claiming that advertisers are concerned about the billionaire’s plans to soften content moderation, and they were also worried about conflict of interest in automobile advertising as Musk runs Tesla. WSJ claimed that some advertisers are contemplating exiting the platform if former President Donald Trump’s account is reinstated on Twitter.

Notably, Trump has said that he won’t return to Twitter if the ban on him is removed. He now runs his own social media platform Truth Social.

In another development, Elon Musk visited Twitter headquarters earlier today, carrying a ceramic sink. He shared a video of his entry with the caption “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

“Let that sink in” is an English phrase used to ask someone to realize the importance of a statement, or event. His visit to the Twitter HQ means that he is finally acquiring Twitter after the deal saw many twists and turns after Musks announced his intention to buy the social media platform in August.

Musk has also changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’, and has added ‘Twitter HQ’ as the location. He had earlier shared that buying Twitter is the first step towards making X, the everything App.