Days after Russia formally annexed four regions in Ukraine, Tesla CEO Elon Musk courted controversy on Monday (October 3) for proposing a fresh, UN-supervised referendum in the annexed territories and claiming that Crimea ‘rightfully’ belonged to Russia.

In a tweet, Musk put forward a plan to restore peace in Eastern Europe and end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He wrote, “Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people. Crimea is formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). Water supply to Crimea assured. Ukraine remains neutral.”

The Tesla CEO also sought the opinion of Twitterati through a poll, with the Westerners voting en masse against his proposal. “This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then…Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely outcome from this conflict is nuclear war,” he tweeted.

On being quizzed about providing satellite Internet access coverage in Ukraine through Starlink, Elon Musk responded, “The will of the people should decide whether they are part of Russia or Ukraine, but Russia invaded areas that would unequivocally choose to be part of Ukraine.”

The Tesla CEO had played an important role in maintaining communications in Ukraine, amidst the invasion by Russia. Reportedly, Starlink terminals are used by Ukrainian military outposts to coordinate operations and carry out artillery strikes by its commanders.

Musk followed up on the discussion with another tweet, seeking the opinion of Twitter users about giving power to residents of Donbas and Crimea (regions that Russia already annexes) to decide whether they want to join Ukraine or Russia.

“Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine,” he tweeted.

On being told that his tweets have riled up Ukrainians, the Tesla CEO remarked, “You are assuming that I wish to be popular. I don’t care. I do care that millions of people may die needlessly for an essentially identical outcome.”

He followed it up with another tweet, “Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating. Russia has >3 times the population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.”

Elon Musk faces flak over his peace policy

Westerners lambasted the Tesla CEO on Twitter for supposedly “siding with Russia” and ‘legitimising’ the annexation of Ukrainian territories by Vladimir Putin. US-based foreign policy analyst, Paul Massaro, wrote, “Russia escalates at the weakness and retreats at strength. You are making Russian escalation more likely with these tweets.”

Russia escalates at weakness and retreats at strength. You are making Russian escalation MORE likely with these tweets — Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) October 3, 2022

Ukrainian newspaper, Kyiv Post, advised Musk against interfering in the affairs of Ukraine. “Elon, you’re a cool guy and thanks for the Starlink but it’d be so very wonderful if you were to carry out votes on things that you know about. We don’t carry out votes on apartheid and Nelson Mandela,” it said.

Elon, you’re a cool guy and thanks for the Starlink but it’d be so very wonderful if you were to carry out votes on things that you know about. We don’t carry out votes on apartheid and Nelson Mandela. — KyivPost (@KyivPost) October 3, 2022

Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, wrote, “Even the best of us can fall victim to misinformation. Elonmusk, how about I give you an exclusive briefing on the true history of Crimea and Ukraine? We can discuss how Ukraine and Crimean Tatars fought together against the Russians long before 1783 and why we like Starlinks today.”

Even the best of us can fall victims to misinformation. @elonmusk, how about I give you an exclusive briefing on true history of Crimea and 🇺🇦? We can discuss how Ukraine and Crimean Tatars fought together against the Russians long before 1783 and why we like Starlinks today. — Oksana Markarova (@OMarkarova) October 3, 2022

Tesla CEO responds to criticism

The Chairman of Renew Democracy Initiative, Garry Kasparov, accused Elon Musk of peddling Russian propaganda and demoralising Ukrainians, amidst the invasion by Putin.

“This is moral idiocy, repetition of Kremlin propaganda, a betrayal of Ukrainian courage & sacrifice, and puts a few minutes browsing Crimea on Wikipedia over the current horrific reality of Putin’s bloody war,” he said.

Elon Musk, who had patiently responded to his critics until then, lost his composure. “We gave Starlinks to Ukraine & lost $80M+ in doing so while putting SpaceX & myself at serious risk of a Russian cyberattack. What have you done besides tweet?” he asked.

We gave Starlinks to Ukraine & lost $80M+ in doing so, while putting SpaceX & myself at serious risk of Russian cyberattack.



What have you done besides tweet? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Musk also drew the ire of none other than the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who posted a poll to ask his supporters about their opinion on the Tesla CEO.

“Which Elon Musk do you like? One who supports Ukraine or One who supports Russia?” he tweeted.

I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

The Tesla CEO reaffirmed his support for Ukraine and its people but pointed out how the escalation of the ongoing conflict can cause irreparable harm to the country and the world.

“I still very much support Ukraine but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world,” Musk clarified his position on the Russian-Ukraine conflict.