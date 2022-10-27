On Thursday, the state of Gujarat was declared a ‘Har Ghar Jal’ state which means that all households in the state now have access to running tap water. The project has been completed in stages over the years as part of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission.’ According to government officials, all 91,73,378 homes in the state now have a tap water connection.

The news was confirmed by Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi who said, “Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of New Year. Gujarat declared as 100 percent Har Ghar Jal state. Under the eminent leadership of PM Narendra Modi, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, and the efforts of MLA Rushikesh Patel, Gujarat’s every household is now having Jal” on Twitter.

The Water Supply Department, Government of Gujarat, also took to Twitter to share the achievement. “Today is a marvelous day in the history of Gujarat as it becomes 100 percent tap water connected. Every rural household is now connected with individual Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC), providing safe, adequate, and regular drinking water”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, water supply minister Rushikesh Patel also tweeted the news and said that the state had achieved the milestone under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the occasion of the Gujarati new year.

According to a government official, a total of 91.73 lakh households in rural areas of the state are being provided water through tap connections under the mission. “The 100 percent coverage of rural households is possible by laying 63,287 kilometres of distribution pipelines, 3,498 underground pumps, setting up 2,396 high tanks, 339 wells, 3,985 tube wells and 324 mini schemes and 302 solar-powered drinking water distribution systems”, the government official was further quoted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission,’ from the parapets of Red Fort on August 15, 2019. The ‘Har Ghar Jal’ project is a part of the mission, which aims to provide regular drinkable tap water in sufficient quantity and quality to each and every rural household in India by 2024. The initiative aims to liberate sisters and mothers from practices of fetching water for domestic use. The initiative is bringing comfort and dignity to people in the country’s rural areas.

Notably, apart from the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state’s water supply department has begun to work on new schemes worth Rs. 15,989 crore to provide rural citizens with pure, consistent, and adequate water. Reports mention that many other Indian states including Haryana, Goa, Telangana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman, and Nicobar Island have achieved 100 percent tap water connection in households as part of Centre’s Jal Jeevan Scheme.