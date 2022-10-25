Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Gujarat: Petrol bombs hurled, shops set on fire as communal clashes erupt in Vadodara on Diwali night

On Diwali night, communal clashes erupted in Vadodara’s Pani Gate locality. Local media reports suggest the clashes broke out over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and petrol bombs were also hurled. Police has arrested one suspect from the general direction from which the petrol bomb was thrown.

As per the report, a mob also damaged a few shops there and set some on fire. The incident took place near the Muslim Hospital that is there in the area.

Reports suggest that streetlights were turned off before violence broke out so that the culprits cannot be identified. The police reached the spot and brought things under control. Police is verifying CCTV footage and questioning eye witnesses to find out motivation behind it. Further investigation is currently underway.

Situation in this area had heated up earlier in August during the Ganesh Chaturthi as well. 13 people were detained after stones were pelted on the procession during Ganesh Visarjan. Similarly, such clashes took place in same area during Navratri as well.

