Saturday, October 8, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Terror outfits enhancing their finances and presence by exploiting natural resources in Africa': Indian...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

‘Terror outfits enhancing their finances and presence by exploiting natural resources in Africa’: Indian minister V Muraleedharan at UNSC

V Muraleedharan said terrorist organisations were exploiting resources to bolster their finances. "These regions have remained vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing. Terrorist and armed groups are increasingly funding their activities through illegal exploitation of natural resources and trafficking of wildlife, and extortion, etc., amongst other well-known activities."

OpIndia Staff
V Muraleedharan
MoS ecternal affairs V Muraleedharan was speaking at a debate in UNSC. Image Source: Twitter handle of India at UN New York
28

In a debate organized by the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, October 6, 2022, India raised alarm about the use of African resources to boost terrorism and bloodshed in several parts of the nation.

In the debate was titled “Peace and Security in Africa: Strengthening the fight against the financing of armed groups and terrorists through the illicit trafficking of natural resources”, India emphasized that the exploitation of African resources must be ended, and those engaged in funding terrorism must be held responsible by the world community.

While addressing the conference, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that in recent years, terrorist and armed organizations have made significant inroads in Africa. He described how some of the weaker groups are taking advantage of weak governance structures and security flaws across the continent, notably in the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, and East and Central Africa.

V Muraleedharan underlined that by taking advantage of the region’s abundant resources, the terrorist organizations are enhancing their finances. He said, “These regions have remained vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing. Terrorist and armed groups are increasingly funding their activities through illegal exploitation of natural resources and trafficking of wildlife, and extortion, etc., amongst other well-known activities.”

He added that these organizations are using rapidly developing information and communication technology, as well as other technologies related to financial transactions, encryption, and other forms of transportation and delivery, to fund their operations. He told that without deliberate and concerted measures to stop the financing of terrorists, neither the global war on armed organizations nor the war on terrorism can be won.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, “We need to recognize the fact that terrorism, like armed conflicts, is expanding in Africa. Al-Qaida and ISIL-affiliated terrorist groups in different parts of Africa have gathered significant strength in recent years, thriving on the illegal mining of artisan gold, rare minerals, gemstones, uranium, coal, timber, etc. through illegal trade networks facilitated by transnational criminal networks.”

He said, “Terrorist groups such as Al-Shabaab have put in place elaborate revenue collection networks, to support their terrorist activities. If left unaddressed, terrorism may seriously jeopardize peace prospects in several parts of Africa, which is already ravaged by armed conflicts.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTerrorism in Africa India UNSC
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,486FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com