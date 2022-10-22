India at UNSC: Our approach to the Ukraine conflict is people-centric, Ukraine and Russia should return to dialogue and diplomacy

On Friday, India stated at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that its approach to the Ukraine conflict will remain people-centric, as India continues to support nations affected by a rise in food, fuel, and fertilizer prices.

Ambassador R Ravindra, Deputy Permanent Representative of India at UNSC briefing the council on Ukraine said, “India’s approach to the Ukraine conflict will continue to be people-centric. We are providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as economic assistance to some of our neighbours in the Global South who are experiencing economic turmoil due to the growing costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers as a result of the ongoing conflict.”

“We hope that the international community will continue to respond positively to the call for humanitarian assistance. We support calls for guarantees of safe transit for humanitarian and medical goods. India has already delivered twelve consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is prepared to send more,” India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at UNSC added.

India also laid emphasis on the need for both Ukraine and Russia to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. It called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence.

“We believe that no solution can be reached at the expense of innocent people’s lives. Our Prime Minister has spoken to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia several times and has underlined India’s position. India remains ready to support any and all de-escalation efforts,” the Indian representative said.

Russia launched its military action in Ukraine in the last week of February, resulting in a massive humanitarian crisis. According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, notwithstanding the uncertain global backdrop caused by COVID-19, climate change, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India continues to convey good business sentiment globally.

In his speech to the 77th United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar stated, “We are on the side of those striving to make ends meet, even as they face growing food, gasoline, and fertilizer expenses.”

“It is thus in our joint interest to cooperate constructively, both within and outside the United Nations, to find an early resolution to this dispute,” he continued.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, India has always maintained that the global order is based on the values of the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all governments.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has only become worse when a truck exploded on the Crimea road bridge, burning seven fuel tanks on a train bound for the Crimean Peninsula.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again advocated for peaceful dialogue and urged both Russia and Ukraine to resolve their disputes by the means of diplomacy.

In his efforts to stop the war, on September 16, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the importance of establishing world peace and ending the crisis in Ukraine. He made the statements during a bilateral meeting with Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO). “Today’s era is not one of war,” the Indian Prime Minister told the Russian President. PM Modi heaped praises from the international media for his straightforward approach in urging Putin to stop the war.