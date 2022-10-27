Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, stated on Wednesday that over 97% of mobile phones used in India are made in India. The minister said this while speaking at the CyFY2022 event, which was organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

“In 2014, over 92% of mobile phones used in India were imported; today, over 97% of mobile phones used in India are made in India. We currently export electronic devices worth $12 billion,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated.

The IT Minister also talked about the new Data Protection Bill and assured that it will be “modern and simple legislation.” He asserted that the right to privacy and data protection are fundamental rights of Indian citizens and the Data Protection Bill will recognize and uphold these rights. “Data protection bill is going to be simple legislation. It will be built around basic principles of the right to privacy & data protection which are fundamental rights in India & therefore these principles will be ensured,” he remarked.

The new personal data protection bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the budget session in February of next year. The Centre withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 in August, stating that it would be replaced by “a comprehensive legal framework.”

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, India has emerged not only as a local center for talent and innovation in the semiconductor and microelectronics industries but also as a global center of the innovation economy. According to the minister, India has achieved significant progress in the semiconductor industry since 2014. In 2014, the majority of electrical devices were imported, but today, 97 percent of products are manufactured in India, according to him. “India has a blueprint in place to advance the semiconductor industry.”

According to Chandrasekhar, practically every ecosystem today, including the drone ecosystem, has many more start-ups, and they are an integral part of the government’s objective of building a new India.

“Global supply networks must be shaped not only by efficiency and cost-effectiveness but also by values and trust. Democratic nations must take the lead in crafting the internet’s future,” he added.

“India will work with other democracies n open societies like the US, Australia, Japan, Israel, S.Korea, etc to shape the future of #Tech, #Internet and Electronics The post-Covid world seeks supply chains led by trusted nations,” the MoS tweeted.

Furthermore, Chandrasekhar said that India has a significant number of startups focused on the next generation of device and technology design and that the country has made a historic decision to keep the internet open, but certain conditions must be followed.

“Safety, security, and trust are essential. There must be a coalition of agreement on these boundary conditions. “India is eager to lead the charge towards Web 3.0, but issues surrounding online gaming and cryptocurrency must be handled carefully. It is necessary to create a safe and trusting environment while not stifling innovation,” he asserted.

According to the minister, technological participation is reshaping the economy, expectations, and the youth. He claimed that no country in history had ever innovated on this scale and scope.