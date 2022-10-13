On October 11, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a group of various social, educational and religious organisations in the Kashmir valley, condemned the decision of the Jammu & Kashmir administration’s decision to allow the sale of beer and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in the departmental stores. As per the reports, the Islamic body has said in a statement that the decision deeply hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community.

They further added that Kashmir is a Muslim-majority place and such decisions show ‘utter disregard for the tenants of Islam’. The statement read, “Open sale of alcohol in departmental stores will further promote addiction which is a major issue in Kashmir, especially among our youth, something that the authorities also claim to be concerned about. It will also encourage immoral behaviour.”

The body further questioned why the sale of alcohol was being encouraged in J&K while it was banned in some states. They urged the administration to withdraw the decision immediately.

Congress opposed the decision to allow the sale of beer

Apart from the Islamic body, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress also condemned the decision on October 11. The party called it an anti-youth move. They said that ‘after downgrading J&K’s statehood, the proxy BJP administration is pushing the youth in the UT towards alcohol addiction.’

Raman Bhalla, JKPCC working president, said, “The people of Jammu gave 25 MLAs to BJP, and it returned the favour with the worst gift possible”. He added that the decision would tarnish the image of Jammu, the holiest city of temples, that houses Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

Bhalla claimed that such a decision would encourage the consumption of alcohol that would affect the youth. He said, “When BJP was in the opposition, it used to blame the Kashmir-based governments for pushing Jammu youths into addiction. Now, the party has resorted to the wholesale opening of liquor shops in J&K.”

Mehbooba Mufti condemns the decision

In a statement, Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the decision. She said, “They (LG’s administration) issued an order yesterday allowing the sale of liquor in departmental stores. In their ‘model’ state of Gujarat as well as Bihar, the sale of liquor is banned. But here, they have brought a separate law to hurt the sentiments of Muslims.”

She added, “Religious scholars are being put behind bars, and others outside are being maligned. The government policies have failed, and if they keep pursuing wrong policies and continue with atrocities on the people, the results will be negative.”

Sale of beer allowed by J&K administration

On October 10, The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the incorporation of liberal provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor Licence and Sale Rules, 1984, and Excise Policy, 2023-24 for the grant of licence JKEL-2A. With the decision, the departmental stores in the urban areas will be allowed to sell beer and Ready to drink beverages in the UT.