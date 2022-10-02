KRK alleges 20% memory loss after spending 10 days in jail

On Sunday (October 2), actor turned movie critic Kamaal Rashid Khan/Kumar aka KRK took to social media to claim that he has lost 20% memory after spending 10 days in jail. The development comes days after he was granted bail for his contentious tweets about actor Rishi Kapoor.

In a tweet, KRK said, “I had lost my 20% memory in jail, where I was living without eating anything for 10 days. According to my doctors, I can’t get it back but I can lose more in the future.”

“If I die, then (the) public must remember that first they did it with #SushantSinghRajput and now doing it with me,” he further added.

Screengrab of the tweet by KRK

KRK also responded to fans who are supposedly awaiting his movie reviews. “Many people are asking me that why I am not making more videos now? Because I don’t remember many things,” he stated.

The Deshdrohi actor further claimed, “I hardly remember my next line, when I am doing recording. Means some Bollywood people have succeeded to stop me. And This is the main reason, I have stopped reviews.”

Screengrab of the tweet by KRK

Last month, KRK told his supporters that he had to stop reviewing films owing to the harassment meted out by people in the Hindi film industry. “I was having only 2 choices. 1) Leave Mumbai forever. 2) Stop reviewing films. So I did choose 2nd one,” he added.

“Because Bollywood people are having enough political support in Mumbai to file fake cases against me,” he continued.

I was having only 2 choices.

1) Leave Mumbai forever.

2) Stop reviewing films.

So I did choose 2nd one. Because Bollywood people are having enough political support in Mumbai to file fake cases against me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 26, 2022

A magistrate court in Mumbai’s Borivali granted Kamaal R Khan bail on September 7 in the case involving his controversial tweets from 2020. Khan was arrested on August 29 this year for tweeting disparaging remarks against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Rahul Kanal, a Yuva Sena member, filed a complaint against KRK in April 2020. On September 8, the son of KRK took to Twitter to request assistance, claiming that his father’s life is in danger. Faisal Kamaal said that his father was being tortured at the Mumbai jail where he was held.

KRK’s son claimed that his father’s life was in jeopardy and sought help from Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.