An adorable video showing a three-year-old angry toddler lodging a complaint with the police against his mother for preventing him from eating chocolates and candies has gone viral on social media. A lady police officer from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh is seen diligently writing his ‘complaint’ in the same video.

On Sunday afternoon, a three-year-old toddler stepped into the Dedhtalai police post under Khaknar Police station with his father after having a ‘fight’ with his mother about putting kajal (kohl) on his eyes after bathing.

On reaching the police station, the ‘angry’ child told the officer that his mom beats him when he nags her for chocolates and candies and that she steals his chocolates when he goes to school. “Mumma steals my chocolates, put her in jail,” the kid was heard telling the woman constable.

As the toddler rattles off his complaints against his mother, the woman constable can be seen paying serious attention to his complaints and noting them down diligently. The woman officer is also seen bursting into laughter seeing the innocence of the kid.

The father of the three-year-old said, “His mother was applying kohl to his eyes after bathing him, but he disturbed her by insisting on eating chocolate and so his mother slapped him lightly. Then he started crying and asked me to take him to the police station. So I brought him here.”

Speaking about the incident, sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak, in-charge of the post, said, “I was leaving the post for some work when this boy got hold of my trousers and insisted that he wanted to file a complaint about his mother. I tried to dissuade him, but when he insisted, I took a paper and pen and started questioning him. He said that his mother had slapped him on the cheek and that she stole his candies. When I repeated the question on theft, he clarified that he did not steal it, but his mother had done it. Also, she stole his chocolates.”

“He ensured that the name of his ‘Ammi’ was put in the complaint though he did not know the actual name of his mother,” the sub-inspector added.

She also confirmed that the toddler confidently made some marks with the pen on the paper when he was asked to ‘sign the complaint.’

According to Sub-Inspector Priyanka Nayak, everyone laughed after hearing the child’s complaint. “Later, I explained to him that his mother had no bad intentions and then he went home,” she added.