Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead under mysterious circumstances with throat slit and burn marks on his body on October 3, Monday. Terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-headquartered terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Prima facie it had appeared to be a case of murder and his domestic help Yasir Lohar was believed to be the primary suspect. On Tuesday, October 4, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the 23-year-old Yasir in connection with the DG’s murder.

It was reported that Yasir first suffocated the DG to death, then used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat, and later tried to set his body on fire before fleeing the crime scene.

Multiple media houses reported about the arrest but did not fail to mention how Yasir, who brutally killed the police officer was ‘mentally unstable.’ The reports extensively spoke about a so-called personal diary of the accused that revealed that he had a ‘depressed’ mind fixated on death.

Well, this is not the first case where this ‘mental instability’ trope has been used to downplay a crime where evidently the perpetrator belongs to a particular community. It is a time-tested formula that keeps resurfacing from time to time. Be it the attack on the Gorakhnath temple or the incident in Telangana where two Muslim women wearing burqa tried to damage temple and church idols, the corporate English media, the left-liberals, Islamists, and their apologists, have been unrelenting in their use of the ‘mental illness’ trope to justify Muslim-committed crimes.

It is almost like a new addition to their old strategy wherein they cherry-pick cases in which the victim-perpetrator equation suits their narratives. It is essentially tailor-made to show Muslims as overwhelmingly the victims and Hindus overwhelmingly as the perpetrators. Thus, creating a false perception among minorities that they are under attack from ‘fascist’ Hindus with active cooperation from the state machinery.

Below we list a few such cases where ‘mental instability’ has been blamed for crimes committed by people belonging to the Muslim community. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list, but rather an indicative one.

2 burqa-clad Muslim ‘mentally unstable’ women vandalised the idol of goddess Durga at a Navratri pandal in Hyderabad

Last week, two Muslim women were detained for reportedly vandalising the idol of goddess Durga at a Navratri pandal in Hyderabad. The ladies barged into a pandal in the city’s Khairatabad locality and smashed a portion of the Durga statue, according to Hyderabad Police. When a local tried to stop them, one of the ladies attacked him with a metallic tool. Prior to this, the ladies had also vandalised a statue of Mother Mary outside a nearby church.

Many news outlets covered the incident, although some, understandably, focused on how the two ladies were “mentally disturbed”. Media houses like Deccan Chronicle and TOI focused on how the accused’s brother Asimduddin claimed that his mother and sister were schizophrenic.

Essentially, the liberal media attempted to propagate the narrative that the two Muslim ladies who desecrated the Hindu statue did so because they were mentally ill. The point here is, if these offenders actually have a mental illness, how can they carry out such zealous hate-filled crimes against Hindus? Thanks to the leftist media, mental instability is becoming a well-planned alibi for such hate crimes.

Jharkhand’s Rameez Ahmed breaks into Hanuman temple, vandalises idol, Police claims accused is ‘mentally unstable’

Moving on, OpIndia reported how on the night of September 27, a man identified as Rameez Ahmed broke into Bhagwan Hanuman temple in the Hindpuri Police Station area of Ranchi, Jharkhand, and vandalised the idol there.

Ahmed was subsequently arrested by the police. Notably, the police had claimed that Ahmed is mentally unstable. The locals are reportedly not satisfied with the reasoning provided by the police.

Gorakhnath temple attack wherein media tried to portray that the accused Abbasi, an ISIS sympathiser, was actually not a terrorist but merely mentally unstable

As we delve further into this topic, the Gorakhnath Temple attack deserves a special mention, given how the corporate English media simply glossed over the seriousness of what the investigators were unearthing, almost on a daily basis.

Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, on the 3rd of April 2022, screamed Allahu Akbar and tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple. Wielding a knife that he intended to use, Abbasi injured two cops in the tussle that followed. Several revelations came to the fore after he was apprehended and an investigation was launched. The most important revelation was that Abbasi had taken an oath of allegiance to ISIS.

With an intent to execute terrorist activities, the accused used to read online articles and watch videos on the internet related to weapons like the AK-47 rifle, M4 Carbine, and missile technology.

Since 2013, Abbasi was involved with ISIS, therefore, by all accounts, he was a hardened terrorist who was merely looking for the right opportunity to unleash Jihad on Kafirs.

But what was the narrative in the media? Firstly, the corporate English media hardly discussed this case with the seriousness it deserved. Those who did, tried their best to allege that Abbasi was actually not a terrorist but merely mentally unstable. His father asserted the same, rather vehemently. Later, a doctor confirmed that Abbasi was mentally fit and there was no sign that he was unstable.

Muslim youth held in Agra for vandalising Hindu idols to allegedly stoke communal tension, news agency claims he was ‘mentally challenged’

In 2018, a case of idol vandalism in a Hindu temple had been reported from the Shahganj region of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. It was reported how the accused had vandalised a Hanuman and Durga idol to instigate communal tensions. The devotees then caught hold of the individual reportedly trying to flee the temple premises, who when questioned identified himself as Sonu Khan.

As per a tweet by ANI, the accused was assaulted by the locals after being tied to a tree, following which he was handed over to the police. The news agency claimed that the accused was “mentally challenged”.

‘Mentally unstable’ Yasir desecrates Hindu temple in Jammu

Similarly, in 2016, a youth from a particular community barged into the temple at Janipur in Jammu, threw stones at windowpanes, and tried to damage the idol. The miscreant was identified as Yasir, a resident of Doda town in Jammu. Several media outlets were ready to play the ‘mentally disturbed’ card in this case as well because the offender clearly belonged to their preferred community. The Hindu reported the incident with the headline: ‘Mentally unstable’ youth desecrates Jammu temple.

The report’s headline precisely matched the narrative that the media outlet intended to push, which was that the crime was obviously not intentional but committed because the accused, here too a Muslim youth, was mentally unstable.