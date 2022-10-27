Pakistan succumbed to their second successive loss at the ongoing ICC World T20 in Australia as they fell short by 1 run while chasing Zimbabwe’s total of 130 runs. Needing 3 runs to win off the last ball, Pakistan could only get a single sparking joyous celebrations in the Zimbabwe camp and reducing Pakistan to repair.

Having lost its opening encounter to India, Pakistan is in a perilous situation right now in the tournament and needs a string of results to go its way if they hope to progress to the next stage of the tournament. Most of these calculations rely on Pakistan winning their remaining 3 matches, which is not a guarantee as well given their current form.

While there was doom and gloom in the Pakistan camp after the result, the internet was full of jokes after this unexpected result as Zimbabwe pulled off one of the biggest shocks of this World Cup. There were memes about the result all over the place to mark the huge shock.

A Twitter user @vishcomical posted a famous photo of Rahul Gandhi saying ‘maza aaya’ with the caption, “Whole of India after watching Pak vs Zim today”.

Whole of India after watching Pak vs Zim today: pic.twitter.com/GAOINh1okN — Vishcomical (@vishcomical) October 27, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted two pictures of Mr. Bean, that is, Rowan Atkinson and his Pakistani look-alike Asif Mohammad, also known as Mr. Paki Bean with a caption that read, “Pic 1 – Pakistan After 20 overs of Zimbabwe batting. Pic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting.”

Pic 1 – Pakistan After 20 overs of Zimbabwe batting



Pic 2- Pakistan after 20 overs of their batting. #PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/amXnUFprQy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2022

It is notable that a Zimbabwean cricket fan wished that Zimbabwe beats Pakistan in this match just because Pakistan sent a fake Mr. Bean for a comedy show that charged $10 per ticket.

Another Twitter user posted a short video from the TV serial Ramayana with the caption, “Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar to Babar Azam.” In this video, Ravana says to his brother Vibhishan, “Go. You are a blot on our clan. You have no place here.” Following this scene, Ravana kicks Vibhishan out of his palace.

Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan



Shoaib Akhtar to Babar Azam : pic.twitter.com/D3RGG6nojU — Rohit 🤡 (@Rohit_ke_memes) October 27, 2022

Another Twitter user @memesbybadshah shared a meme that read, “I took that personally”, a reference to the Michael Jordan memes from ‘The Last Dance’ where Jordan shared how he elevated his game every time someone offended him. This was again about Zimbabwe and Mr. Paki Bean, and how Zimbabwe players raised their game to take revenge for that fraud on the people of Zimbabwe.

Twitter user Abhishek posted a meme that read, “Aur Padosiyon, aa gaya swad?”

There were several other memes and jokes online as Pakistan, one of the favourites leading into the tournament, hang on for dear life after this disastrous start.

Zimbabwe according to Pakistan Team pic.twitter.com/Z1EuYImwor — Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe to Pakistan, after kicking them out of World Cup race. #PAKvsZIM #PKMKBForever pic.twitter.com/mtLFXmILTz — The Lost Guy (@TheLostGuy_) October 27, 2022

Pakistan next faces the Netherlands on Sunday, October 30, as they look to finally kickstart their World Cup campaign. Zimbabwe faces Bangladesh in a crucial encounter earlier on the same day to keep up their momentum in the tournament.