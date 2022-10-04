The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday refuted media reports that cited the central agency to claim that at least 873 Kerala Police officers had links with the radical organisation. The media reports had said that NIA had submitted a report to the state police chief exposing the list of officers of Kerala Police who were linked with the PFI.

Update: @NIA_India just called me, and informed me that the reports I have quoted, from @TheStatesmanLtd, @mathrubhumi, @ZeeNews, and @DainikBhaskar, are incorrect.



Although none of these reports have been retracted, I trust the NIA. I am therefore deleting my tweets. WDTT — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) October 4, 2022

Earlier today, several media reports said that the Central Agency is probing Kerala Police officers, including officials in the Sub-Inspector (SI) and Station Head Officer (SHO) ranks, for their alleged collusion with PFI cadres. The NIA is also examining the financial details of the officers, the reports said. They further stated that NIA revealed that the officers leaked crucial information to the PFI cadres aiding them to further their agenda.

Quoting NIA, the media reports said that the officers helped the PFI jihadis during the raids. They pre-informed the PFI cadres about the NIA and ED raids which helped them to hide the incriminating documents and materials. The NIA conducted two rounds of searches against the organisation for allegedly sponsoring terror operations in the nation.

The initial series of raids occurred on September 22, with a follow-up on September 27 in multiple states, resulting in the arrest of at least 250 persons associated with PFI. Later, on September 28, the Central Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organizations for 5 years. The government maintained that the organizations operated as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The affiliations banned along with the PFI include All India Imams Council, Campus Front of India (CFI), Rehab India Foundation, National Conf of Human Rights Org, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala. The NIA officials during the raids recovered several incriminating materials from the PFI hubs located in around 17 states of the country. Prominent among them include a brochure and CD related to ‘Mission 2047’.

A huge amount of undocumented cash was also recovered from the PFI jihadi hideouts of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and also document in a ‘short course on how to make IEDs using easily available materials’. Meanwhile, pen drives containing videos related to ISIS, and Gajwa-e-Hind were found from the Uttar Pradesh PFI leadership and Marine radio sets from Tamil Nadu PFI leadership. Many other materials including wireless communication devices were also taken into custody by the official.