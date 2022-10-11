Days after Islamists ran riot in the Mominpore locality of Kolkata, Opindia reached out to the organisers of the Durga Puja pandal that was targeted by the attackers.

In a telephone conversation, Mishri Lal Dhanuk informed us about the events leading up to the attack. Dhanuk is the Secretary of the Harijan Durgosave Committee. He said that an Islamic flag was affixed, in the middle of the road, ahead of the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations.

“It was put up opposite the Puja pandal – something that had never happened before. The Islamic flag was placed in such a way that if any heavy vehicle passed through that road, then, it would either dislodge the flag or tear it,” he emphasised.

Secretary of Durga Pandal Committee narrates the ordeal

Mishri Lal Dhanuk remarked, “We did not have any issue with the flag. We thought they wanted to celebrate the festival in that way.” He informed that the local Hindus had gone to Dashami ghat for Visarjan of the Durga idol on Friday (October 7) and returned home late in the night.

“At about 2:30 am on Saturday (October 8), there was chaos over the ‘uprooting’ of an Islamic flag. Mobs came in droves, damaged vehicles, and electric light posts. About 42 bikes and 4 taxis were damaged during the orgy of violence,” he said.

“All of us in the neighbourhood were up on our feet. Islamists were about to enter the Puja pandal but their plan was thwarted by the arrival of the police. The mob was successful in destroying the Hindu houses in the neighbourhood”, Dhanuk added.

On being asked about the aftermath of the attack, he said, “We are still in shock. We have not been able to process the shock. Our neighbourhood has suffered a lot of damage. You can only assess the magnitude of destruction if you see it through your own eyes.”

“Police were deployed after the first attack on Saturday. Again on Sunday (October 9), there was another attack in the evening. The carnage went on for 2 days. There was bombing and arson,” Dhanuk added,

Mishri Lal Dhanuk speaks about Lakshmi Puja visarjan, police protection and compensation

Opindia also asked about the Lakshmi Puja and whether the worship of the deity was affected by the Islamist attack. “Puja was somehow conducted under police supervision. We were worried about the immersion of the idol, “Dhanuk pointed out.

He said that the local police granted them a special pass and arranged for a car for the immersion of the idol of Goddess Lakshmi, amidst the imposition of Section 144. On being asked about government compensation, the Secretary of the Harijan Durgosave Committee said that no such assurance has been made by the government so far.

“IPS Crime officer Murlidharan however said that he will request the government for partial compensation to those whose vehicles, and houses were damaged in the carnage. He has asked us to submit names and details of the bikes, and cars that were damaged,” Dhanuk remarked.

“The Puja is conducted by the employees (cleaning staff serving in Wards 65-80) of Kolkata Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) since 1945. We do not seek outside contributions and are funded by Dhanuk, and Mallik communities,” he concluded.

The decision to not remove the Lakshmi Puja pandal irked Islamists

Opindia has earlier learnt how the Hindus were targeted by Islamists for refusing to dismantle the Durga Puja pandals, ahead of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

A Kolkata-based journalist, who was privy to the incident, informed, “Mominpore is a Muslim-dominated area. There are small pockets where Hindus live.” He stated that a Durga Puja pandal, organised by the Harijan Durgosave committee, was the primary target of the Islamists.

“Muslims in the area have been pressuring them to remove the pandal and stop the conduct of Lakshmi Puja,” he informed. “In West Bengal, wherever Durga Puja is celebrated, it is mandatory to worship Goddess Lakshmi at the same site,” the journalist added.

While the Hindu Dalits were being coerced into submission since the time of Durga Puja, they refused to relent. In their defence, the Harijan Durgosave Committee informed that the Durga pandal could only be removed after the conduct of Lakshmi Puja.

This however did not sit well with the local Muslims, who came in droves to vandalise the pandal, pelt stones and damage vehicles on Sunday (October 9).

“They coerced the Ekbalpur police station to register a case against Hindus, who are associated with the Puja committee. They also carried out targeted attacks on Hindu homes and looted shops belonging to the Hindu community,” the Kolkata-based journalist added.