Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is out of jail on parole. On 26th October 2022, Gurmeet Ram Rahim said that his alleged ‘daughter’ Honeypreet will now be called ‘Ruh Di’.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim said, “Our daughter is called Honeypreet. Since everyone calls her ‘didi’, it causes confusion as everyone is ‘didi’. So we have now named her ‘Ruhani Didi’ & modernized it to easily pronounce, ‘Ruh Di’.”

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is a rape convict. Dera Sacha Sauda chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and has been convicted in a 2002 murder case. He was given 40-days of parole. He is out on parole for the fifth time since he was jailed in 2017.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, Haryana, has published a 3.52-minute Punjabi video song in which he appears from his Dera in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Videos of the Diwali celebration at the Dera were also published by him. Ram Rahim stated that his imprisonment is a “spiritual experience” when interacting with supporters on Monday night and added that he is writing a book about it.

Ram Rahim, who was first found guilty in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula, is currently free on a 40-day parole while he serves a 20-year prison sentence for raping two of his female disciples at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. In 2019, Ram Rahim and three other people were found guilty of killing journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2002. He was found guilty of conspiring to murder the Dera’s former manager Ranjit Singh, who was shot dead in 2002, along with four other people.