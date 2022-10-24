Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali, continues the trend of celebrating the...
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi lands in Kargil to celebrate Diwali, continues the trend of celebrating the festival with soldiers since assuming office

Last year, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu. PM Modi stated in 2020 while celebrating Diwali with forces at Longewala, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, that as long as the Indian Army is present, the country's Diwali festivities will continue in full swing and remain luminous.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi visits Ladakh to celebrate Diwali with Army Jawans
Image courtesy: PMO India
13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kargil on Monday morning, continuing his yearly ritual of spending Diwali with soldiers. This comes after PM Modi attended Diwali festivities in Ayodhya late yesterday night. The Prime Minister’s Office conveyed the information in a tweet.

PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with security personnel since he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. Last year, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu. PM Modi stated in 2020 while celebrating Diwali with forces at Longewala, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, that as long as the Indian Army is present, the country’s Diwali festivities will continue in full swing and remain luminous.

In 2019, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, near the Line of Control (LoC). In 2018, he celebrated Diwali with Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Harsil, Uttarakhand. In 2017, the Prime Minister attended the Festival of Lights with army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora District’s Gurez Valley.

In 2016, the Prime Minister traveled to Himachal Pradesh to commemorate the occasion with members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at an outpost. In 2015, he went to the Punjab border to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Prime Minister Modi spent Diwali with soldiers in Siachen in 2014.

PM Modi greets on Diwali

Wishing countrymen on the auspicious festival of Diwali, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.”

Prior to Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples on October 21 and 22. During his visit to Kedarnath, Prime Minister Modi examined the ongoing mega projects. On October 21, the Prime Minister paid a visit to Kedarnath. After visiting the shrine, he traveled to Badrinath the same day. On October 22, PM prayed at the shrine after spending the night there. He also assessed projects that were carried out in accordance with the Badrinath master plan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi Kargil, Ladakh Kargil, PM Modi Army Jawans
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,944FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com