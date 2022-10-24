Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kargil on Monday morning, continuing his yearly ritual of spending Diwali with soldiers. This comes after PM Modi attended Diwali festivities in Ayodhya late yesterday night. The Prime Minister’s Office conveyed the information in a tweet.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022

PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with security personnel since he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. Last year, Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu. PM Modi stated in 2020 while celebrating Diwali with forces at Longewala, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, that as long as the Indian Army is present, the country’s Diwali festivities will continue in full swing and remain luminous.

In 2019, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, near the Line of Control (LoC). In 2018, he celebrated Diwali with Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Harsil, Uttarakhand. In 2017, the Prime Minister attended the Festival of Lights with army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora District’s Gurez Valley.

In 2016, the Prime Minister traveled to Himachal Pradesh to commemorate the occasion with members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at an outpost. In 2015, he went to the Punjab border to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Prime Minister Modi spent Diwali with soldiers in Siachen in 2014.

PM Modi greets on Diwali

Wishing countrymen on the auspicious festival of Diwali, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.”

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Prior to Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples on October 21 and 22. During his visit to Kedarnath, Prime Minister Modi examined the ongoing mega projects. On October 21, the Prime Minister paid a visit to Kedarnath. After visiting the shrine, he traveled to Badrinath the same day. On October 22, PM prayed at the shrine after spending the night there. He also assessed projects that were carried out in accordance with the Badrinath master plan.