All cases involving the disputed Gyanvapi premises in Mathura that are being handled by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh will be handed over to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Saturday, Jitendra Singh Visen, the head of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, stated that all legal proceedings would be completed by November 15.

Jitendra Singh Visen told Dainik Bhaskar that the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh has filed almost all of the cases related to the Gyanvapi premises. VVSS is currently advocating five cases. Apart from the Maa Shringar Gauri case and Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar Virajman case, VVSS is currently involved in three other cases. After the legal process is completed, the power of attorney for these five cases will be handed over to CM Yogi Adityanath.

Jitendra Singh Visen further said that the decision to hand over the case to the UP CM was already made, which is being implemented now. He said that by November 15, the legal formalities for giving power of attorney to Yogi Adityanath will be completed.

In general, a Power of Attorney is a legal system that allows one person to act on behalf of another. It enables a person to appoint someone or an organization to manage his assets, medical affairs, and finances while he is away. The authorized person is referred to as the agent or power of attorney agent. Depending on the terms and conditions, the authorized agent may have broad or limited legal decision-making authority over property, medical matters, and finances. The Power of Attorney Act of 1888 governs it.

On the other hand, a hearing was held on October 28 on an application filed by Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta and Ajit Singh seeking permission to conduct worship and religious rituals, referring to the Shivling found in the Gyanvapi complex as Lord Avimukteshwar. The respondent’s counsel was present during the hearing in the court of Civil Judge Fast Track Court Mahendra Kumar Pandey.

In this case, the respondent Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid, Kashi Vishwanath Trust, Varanasi DM, and Police Commissioner were given advance notice of the application letters. The next hearing of this case has been scheduled for November 29.

On October 14, the Varanasi district court denied the Hindu side’s petition, which sought a scientific evaluation of the Shivling discovered within the Gyanvapi mosque complex. District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict saying that allowing study of the Shivling will violate the Supreme Court order of keeping the Shivling safe, as the process of study may harm it.

It should be noted that the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Varanasi had previously objected to the Hindu side’s request on the grounds that it is in a ‘prohibited area.’