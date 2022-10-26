On Wednesday, (October 26) Russian Defence Minister Shergei Shoibu held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and expressed Russia’s concerns over the provocation and potential use of a Dirty Bomb by Ukraine. After the Russian Defence Minister’s request, the two had a conversation over phone in which both the ministers discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the alarming situation in the war zone of Ukraine.

“On October 26, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation w/ Defence Minister of #India Rajnath Singh. They discussed the situation in #Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu conveyed his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’,” Russian Embassy in India tweeted.

🇷🇺☎️🇮🇳 On October 26, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, had a telephone conversation w/ Defence Minister of #India Rajnath Singh. They discussed situation in #Ukraine. Sergei Shoigu conveyed his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’. pic.twitter.com/QIWIoYnKzU — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) October 26, 2022

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed about his conversation with the Russian Defence Minister. “Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Russia, Mr Sergei Shoigu today. We discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine,” he tweeted.

Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Russia, Mr Sergei Shoigu today. We discussed bilateral defence cooperation as well as the deteriorating situation in Ukraine. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 26, 2022

In the next tweet in the series, Singh talked about Russia’s concerns about the Dirty bomb and reiterated India’s stand on the need to return to diplomatic means of resolving conflicts by indulging in dialogue. He briefed me on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through the use of a ‘dirty bomb’. “I reiterated India’s position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict,” Singh in another tweet.

He briefed me on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible provocations through use of ‘dirty bomb’.



I reiterated India’s position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 26, 2022

The Indian Defence Minister also pointed out that both Russia and Ukraine should refrain from using nuclear or radiological weapons as it would be against the basic tenets of humanity. He tweeted, “Also pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity.”

Also pointed out that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 26, 2022

Following Russia’s request to have urgent discussions on Ukraine’s use of a “dirty bomb,” the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened behind closed doors today to consider Moscow’s claim.

In a briefing on radiation security threats by the chief of nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the Russian Defence Ministry revealed that it has information about Ukraine’s plans to explode a dirty bomb in order to provoke and accuse Russia of using mass destruction weapon. This is planned to be done in order to launch an anti-Russian campaign.

Shoigu has engaged in multiple phone conversations with NATO defence ministers on the same issue since Sunday, according to Reuters. Ukraine and its Western allies have denied Russia’s claim that Ukraine is planning to use a radioactive “dirty bomb,” and have expressed concern that Moscow is using this as an excuse to escalate the war.

On October 23, Russia’s Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, spoke with NATO counterparts to warn against Ukraine’s potential use of a “dirty nuclear bomb.” The Russian Defence Ministry stated in a statement that Shoigu informed French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu that the situation in Ukraine is significantly deteriorating and heading toward ‘uncontrolled escalation.’

Shoigu went on to say that Ukraine may utilize a dirty nuclear bomb in the war. A dirty bomb is a nuclear weapon that uses ordinary explosives loaded with radioactive material.

Shoigu later spoke via phone with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. In these conversations, he expressed his concern about Ukraine’s potential provocation through the usage of a dirty bomb.

Notably, On October 19, India issued a fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine urging them to leave the country and warning Indian citizens to avoid travelling to war-torn Ukraine.

Dirty Bomb: What is it?

A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb that is loaded with radioactive, biological, or chemical elements that are dispersed in an explosion. The use of radioactive elements would classify it as a radiological dispersal device (RDD), a term that is frequently used alternately with “dirty bomb.” A dirty bomb is comparatively far less destructive than a nuclear device, such as an atomic bomb or hydrogen bomb, whose fission or fusion reactions cause widespread destruction.

Producing them necessitates uranium enrichment capabilities that most countries lack. A dirty bomb is less damaging and easier to produce than a nuclear bomb. Its effects would contaminate a specific area and the people who live there, either through direct radiation or through inhalation or ingestion of contaminated substances. Its primary goal could be to instil fear in a populace rather than to commit mass murder.

“A dirty bomb is a ‘weapon of mass disruption,’ with contamination and worry as the primary goals,” the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, an independent organization, describes.

This means that only those in close proximity to the explosion site would be exposed to radiation levels high enough to induce severe disease. Health concerns would arise from contaminated dust, food, or water in a wider range. The minuscule amounts of radioactive material required to create this effect in a bomb can be found in hospitals, research facilities, industrial sites, or military stations.