On Friday, Mumbai Police issued the order to impose section 144 across the city for 15 days, which go into effect from November 1 to 15. The decision was taken in the wake of a potential threat to the law and order situation in the city.

Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) prohibits groups of more than five people from gathering in public places. The order to impose Section 144 is issued under sections 10 (2), 37 (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

The commissioner stated in the order that they had received information indicating a possible threat to the city’s law and order situation, which could result in damage to public property and the loss of human life.

Apart from restricting public gatherings of more than five people, the order also states that processions and the lighting of firecrackers will be prohibited in the city. The use of loudspeakers and music bands during a procession will also be banned.

However, the Mumbai Police have exempted the processions on occasion of wedding ceremonies and funerals, in educational institutions, office meetings, general society meetings, cinema halls, and for trade activities from the restrictions imposed.

Mumbai Police Order ( Image Credit: TimesNow)

According to the order, whoever is found violating these orders shall be punished.

In another order issued under Sections 2 (6), 10 (2), and 37 (1) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the commissioner prohibited the use or transportation of any weapon from November 3 at 0.01 hours until December 2 at 24.00 hours.

According to the order, an individual may not store or transport any weaponry, ammunition, or explosives without prior police clearance.

The order issued by Mumbai Police (Image credit: Free Press Journal)

The order also bars people from collecting, transporting, or possessing stones or other items capable of projecting missiles, among other things. It also outlaws the display of effigies and corpses and states that no one may show or disseminate anything that may disrupt the law and order situation or cause tensions.