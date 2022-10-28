Friday, October 28, 2022
‘Smash Brahmanical patriarchy’ fame Vijaya Gadde liked this tweet of Elon Musk before being sacked by him

In April, it was reported that Gadde was all set to lose her $17 million-a-year job as Musk expressed no confidence in the top management of Twitter.

Vijaya Gadde like tweet of Elon Musk before being sacked
Elon Musk, Vijaya Gadde, images via Miami Standard
34

Hours before being fired by Elon Musk, the Legal Head of Twitter Inc, Vijaya Gadde, had liked a tweet of the new owner of the micro-blogging platform. Vijaya Gadde was sacked shortly after the Tesla CEO visited the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco and finalised the $44-billion deal, which effectively made Musk the new owner of Twitter.

On Thursday (October 27), Elon Musk had tweeted, “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today.” Interestingly, the Twitter Legal Head had liked the tweet probably before learning about her impending fate.

Vijay Gadde liked the tweet of Elon Musk about his visit to Twitter headquarters

Besides her, the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal were also fired for misleading the Tesla CEO and the investors about fake accounts on Twitter.

In April, it was reported that Gadde was all set to lose her $17 million-a-year job as Musk expressed no confidence in the top management of Twitter. The Tesla CEO had taken potshots at her for censoring the critical ‘Hunter Biden story.’

She also played a vital role in terminating ex-President Donald Trump’s account on Twitter. In an article, Politico had reported that Gadde broke down in tears after learning about the possibility of a change in ownership of the micro-blogging platform.

In 2018, Twitter founder ack Dorsey stoked a massive controversy after he was seen holding an anti-Brahmin placard, which read ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy.’ Dorsey was accompanied by Vijaya Gadde along with the poster’s designer, Thenmozhi Soundararajan.

Following outrage on social media, Vijaya Gadde ‘profusely’ apologised to people for hurting their statements.

