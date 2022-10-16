After the communist propaganda portal The Wire claimed that its ‘tech expert’ Devesh Kumar’s email account was purportedly compromised, its founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan rushed to Twitter again to claim that now their ProtonMail account had been hacked.

In a tweet, Siddharth Varadarajan wrote, “Alert A protonmail address The Wire uses has been hacked via the hacking of a MacBook. Do not respond to mail from [email protected]”

Alert



A protonmail address The Wire uses has been hacked via the hacking of a MacBook.



Do not respond to mail from [email protected] — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) October 16, 2022

Siddharth claimed that The Wire’s mail account was hacked by hacking a MacBook. It is notable that MacBook is an Apple product known for its privacy and security features. On the other hand, ProtonMail is an end-to-end encrypted email service and it claims to be the world’s largest secure email provider. Therefore, it raises questions that how a secure email account was hacked through a secure device.

Following these tweets by The Wire editor, several social media users pointed out that all this was a lie.

Social media user Surya Kanegaonkar wrote, “Soon you’ll say your own Twitter account was hacked and Andy has been tweeting instead of you.”

Soon you’ll say your own Twitter account was hacked and Andy has been tweeting instead of you. — Surya Kanegaonkar (@suryakane) October 16, 2022

Popular Twitter user Rishi Bagree wrote, “Cutting the Wire might help !!”

Cutting the Wire might help !! — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) October 16, 2022

Several people said that the ‘hacking’ story has been scripted by The Wire to get itself out of the mess it had got into, as now they can say they have lost all the data to hacking and therefore they can’t prove the Meta story. Similarly, the ‘hacking’ of Devesh Kumar’s email and Twitter accounts means that he does not have to respond to people asking for clarifications on the story. It is notable that a large number people who are experts in the field, and many of who are actually not supports of BJP, are not buying the Wire story and have been asking questions to them and exposing loopholes in their claims.

Journalist Chandra R. Srikanth wrote, “Huh, I guess the end game here is we got hacked and lost access to everything.”

Huh, I guess the end game here is we got hacked and lost access to everything 😳 https://t.co/n4weubTb85 — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) October 16, 2022

Another journalist noted that with the ‘hacking’, The Wire will not have access to anything now.

You're a genius, sir. Now, everything associated with The Wire has been hacked, so you don't have access to anything. Great game, sir!! https://t.co/5S250ODF1q — Rajgopal (@rajgopal88) October 16, 2022

Another user wrote, “Hmm let me guess you are gonna lose data, fake emails etc etc come up with better lies, your entire meta story seems rotten, i was expecting this excuse before 2 days”

Hmm 😏😏 let me guess you are gonna lose data, fake emails etc etc come up with better lies, your entire meta story seems rotten, i was expecting this excuse before 2 days — Demonknight00119 (@Demonknight0119) October 16, 2022

Earlier in the day, Siddharth Varadarajan took to Twitter and shared that the email account of the ‘tech expert’ of the leftist propaganda website was hacked. In another tweet, Siddharth shared that the Twitter account of its ‘tech expert’ was also hacked. Famous Twitter user Keh Ke Pehno took a jib at Siddharth and wrote, “just to be on the safer side, I would advise you, @thewire_in and all your staff to deactivate all your accounts from the internet for some time. By some time I mean 10-15 years.”

just to be on the safer side, i would advise you, @thewire_in and all your staff to deactivate all your accounts from internet for some time. By some time i mean 10-15 years. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 16, 2022

It is notable that on October 15, the Meta vs Wire saga took another twist after The Wire published a “rebuttal” to Meta’s assertation that the alleged expose by the leftist portal was based on fabricated evidence. In its rebuttal, The Wire made several claims to justify its expose. However, most of their claims raised even more questions over the authenticity of the evidence presented by them.

The Wire has claimed that the NDA-led Central government of India has been provided by Meta (Facebook and Instagram’s parent company) with extensive power to remove any content from the platform(s). To prove their point, The Wire provided “evidence” of a post removed within minutes of getting published as it was flagged by Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya.