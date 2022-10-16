On Saturday, TV actor Vaishali Takkar passed away. The 30-year-old actor was discovered dead at her home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to multiple reports, the actor was found hanging at her home, where she had been living since last year. A case was registered at Tejaji Nagar police station soon after the actor was discovered dead.

Initial reports suggest that Vaishali’s love affair could have been the cause behind her suicide. However, no official confirmation has been made yet by the police about the reason behind the suicide. According to reports, police recovered an alleged suicide note from the scene. Reportedly, Vaishali was stressed for quite some time now. She also allegedly wrote that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend. The actor’s mortal remains have been sent for a postmortem.

Vaishali Takkar shot to fame with her portrayal of Anjali Bharadwaj in the Colors TV serial Sasural Simar Ka. She also played Shivani Sharma in Super Sisters, Netra Singh Rathore in the show Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and many other shows. The actress was last seen in the TV show Rakshabandhan where she played the role of Kanak Singhal Singh Thakur. The actress made her TV debut with the Starplus serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Vaishali got engaged with a Kenya-based dental surgeon Abhinandan Singh in April this year. She had then told the media that she found her fiancé through a matrimonial site. The couple was supposed to tie the know in June, however, in a month Vaishali announced that their wedding has been called off. Notably, Vaishali Takkar was a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput.