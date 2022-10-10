As the battle between current Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena and former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s faction continues over the Shiv Sena symbol, Election Commission has given mashaal (flaming torch) as the symbol to Uddhav Thackeray faction. In addition, Uddhav Thackeray’s party name will be Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray whereas Eknath Shinde faction will be called Balasahebchi Shiv Sena.

Out of the 3 options submitted by the Uddhav camp, Election Commission rejected ‘trishul’ as an option due to its religious connotation, while rising sun was rejected due to its similarities with DMK’s symbol. Earlier, the Election Commission of India froze the Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol as both factions of the party continue to contest it.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde camp had submitted trumpet, blunt mace and sword as its options for the election symbol but all three options were rejected and they were asked to submit three fresh options to the Election Commission. The two factions were trying to finalise their symbols ahead of the Andheri East bypoll, a seat that fell vacant after the demise of Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Latke in May 2022.

Shinde had revolted against Uddhav Thackeray for forming an “unnatural alliance” with Congress and NCP. Thackeray was forced to step down as Maharashtra Chief Minister after more than 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs supported Shinde. Shinde, who later claimed to be the leader of the original Shiv Sena, received backing from 12 of the Shiv Sena’s 18 Lok Sabha members.

The elections are going to be held on the 3rd of November later this year.