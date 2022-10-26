On October 25, Ulhasnagar police booked a minor boy for firing Diwali rockets at a residential building in the city. A video of the incident was shared by the minor boy, who goes by the handle ‘nawab69_’ on the social media platform Instagram. The police traced the 17-year-old boy after the video went viral on October 24. The video had the caption “Happy Diwali”

As per reports, the incident took place at around 2 AM on the intervening night of October 23 and October 24 near GoI Maidan in the Shahad area of east Ulhasnagar. In the video, the minor was seen deliberately pointing rockets from a box toward the Heera Panna building. The rockets hit the outdoor units of the air conditioning units in some apartments while other rockets entered some flats in the building.

The accused, who lives in a nearby locality, had gone near the building to buy crackers. As the boy is a minor, the police have not detained him. The investigation into the matter is underway, and the person who shot the video is also being booked.

The resident of the building filed a complaint with Ulhasnagar police. An FIR in the matter has been registered under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said more sections under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act would be added to the matter, and the accused would be soon presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The Instagram account ‘nawab69_’ from which the video was shared has been deactivated.