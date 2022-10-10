Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public gathering in Anand district’s Vallabh Vidyanagar on Monday. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that 50 years had been squandered in realising Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’s vision of building a dam on the Narmada river in Gujarat.

PM Modi said, “Due to Urban Naxals, we wasted 40-50 years of time before the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river. Today after various efforts, the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam has been completed.”

Due to Urban Naxals, we wasted 40-50 years of time before the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river. Today after various efforts, the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam has been completed: PM Modi in Anand, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/eKzWb6enw1 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

PM Modi further said that Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. “They have changed their costumes. They are misleading our innocent and energetic youth into following them,” PM said.

It is worth noting that earlier in September, speculations surfaced that anti-Gujarat Narmada Bachao Andolan ‘activist’ Medha Patkar would be Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat. Medha Patkar is not well-liked in Gujarat due to her anti-Gujarat stance, particularly her involvement in delaying the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, which left Gujarat dry for decades.

Medha Patkar is most famous for her campaign against the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River. The protest caused a delay in the project for years. Patkar had previously joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2014 general elections but resigned from the party in 2015. While she has not formally declared her comeback to mainstream politics, the Aam Aadmi Party has not refuted in sufficient words that Medha Patkar would not be the party’s CM candidate in the upcoming elections.

The Prime Minister is in Gujarat for a three days visit beginning Sunday, ahead of the state’s Assembly elections. PM Modi dedicated several public projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore on Monday at Amod in Gujarat’s Bharuch district. In his address to the public, Prime Minister Modi stated that Gujarat has always kept the lotus blossoming and that everyone in the state realises that the Gujarat BJP stands for service.

“The youth of today do not know how the condition of Gujarat was before. Now facilities including electricity, water, and roads have been created. People used to tell me that if you get electricity, you should give electricity. There is now 24-hour electricity available,” he said.

When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration. But it is our privilege that CM Bhupendra Patel has an experience of around 25 years ranging from panchayat to Assembly: PM Modi at Anand, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/rrOyek0Pyq — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

PM further added, “When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration. However, we are fortunate that CM Bhupendra Patel has over 25 years of experience ranging from panchayat to assembly.”

The elections for the Gujarat assembly are set to take place in December.