Whatsapp, a popular instant messaging app owned by Meta, is facing issues, with users complaining that they are unable to send or receive messages.

The world’s most popular instant communication application seems to be acting up, affecting billions of its users.

The outage is affecting both personal chats as well as group chats. It appears impossible to establish a connection with the Whatsapp servers as users reported that they are unable to send a message on Whatsapp, both in personal chats and group chats.

As per the outage detection website, DownDetector, WhatsApp is not working for thousands of users across India. The affected regions based on the website’s heat map include many cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow, but as per social media, the outage is not limited to India alone and users from several other countries have reported disruptions in the messaging app’s services.

Whatsapp outage triggers meme fest on Twitter

However, the Whatsapp outage sparked a meme fest on Twitter, where affected users shared hilarious memes over the news that the world’s most popular and widely used messaging service is facing downtime.

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

#Whatsappdown is trending on Twitter, with users sharing funny memes about the predicament of the instant messaging app.

Others tweeted how they have rushed to Twitter to confirm if Whatsapp was down or their phone and internet were acting up.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

A Twitter user shared the popular meme of Arvind Kejriwal fiddling with electric wires, with Kejriwal’s face photoshopped with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the company that owns Whatsapp.

While the cause of the outage is yet to be determined, a Whatsapp official said they are currently working to fix the issue. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said, as per Reuters.