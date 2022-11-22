On Monday, November 21, AAP leader Satyendar Jain petitioned a CBI court seeking access to a ‘religious diet’ of dry fruits and salads while he remains in jail in an alleged money laundering case. In the plea filed before special judge Vikas Dhul, the AAP minister stated that the jail administration had stopped giving him basic religious items such as mixed seeds, fruits, dates, and dry fruits.

Jain also claimed in his court filing that Tihar Jail authorities had delayed his medical check, which was scheduled for October 21.

AAP leader’s plea stated, “Since the applicant is on a religious fast for the last six months. The dietary intake of such food items is necessary for nourishment and survival. There is a serious risk of protein and iron deficiency if these items are not provided in view of the religious fast.”

According to Jain’s petition, the delay in his medical exams and the suspension of his food violate his fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the constitution.

The petition is expected to be heard on Tuesday. Notably, the same court on November 17 rejected his bail plea in the money laundering case.

Tihar Jail CCTV footage shows Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting head, foot massage

Interestingly, while the Minister has claimed that he is being denied his basic medicines and food in Tihar jail, only on Saturday (November 19), CCTV footage from the jail premises went viral showing Jain getting preferential treatment inside Tihar Jail.

As seen in the video, Jain is being given foot massages and head massages in the jail while he is seen lying on the bed and reading some documents. It could be seen that he is being provided with comfortable facilities to make his stay easier at Tihar jail.

According to the reports, Jain is being treated specially and is being given more facilities than a common prisoner. The AAP Minister is also provided with mineral water bottles and is not required to drink water provided to other prisoners.

Earlier on November 15, it was reported that Delhi Chief Secretary had suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar over allegations that he was giving preferential treatment to Jain. Further, around 52 jail officials including Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Prisons were transferred from the Tihar Jail on the allegations of giving special treatment last week.