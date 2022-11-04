The Azamgarh police in Uttar Pradesh have detained one Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for local body elections Pappu Khan and his aide Khursheed Ahmed for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during a campaign for the polls in the Jahanaganj area. Azamgarh police took cognisance after the video of the said BSP campaign rally went viral on social media.

According to Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya, based on the video of the incident that went viral on social media, BSP candidate Pappu Khan, for whom the campaigning was taking place, and his associate Khursheed Ahmed, who is accused of raising pro-Pakiatsn slogans, have been taken into custody by the Jahanaganj police and a case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC.

Their cell phones have also been seized, and the viral video is being sent for forensic examination. Since Section 144 is in effect in the area, the police are also examining if the required permit was sought for the campaign rally, and if not, additional related provisions of the IPC will be added to the FIR, added the Azamgarh SP.

According to media reports, several BSP leaders and workers, including former Mubarakpur MLA Guddu Jamali, were campaigning in the region following a party meeting when the alleged slogans were raised.

In April this year, the Jharkhand police arrested three people after videos of pro-Pakistan slogans being raised during a procession in the state went viral on social media. The viral video is said to be from April 20, Wednesday, during nomination filing for the Panchayat election under the Gandey PS area in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

The arrested people include Md Shakir Hussian who is contesting elections for the Mukhiya from the Dokodih panchayat. Reports suggest that it was his procession during which the pro-Pakistan slogans had been raised. Along with him, his two aides, namely, Asif and Sohaib were also booked for spreading hatred and violating the model code of conduct.