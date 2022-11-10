On Wednesday (November 9), in a bizarre move, Congress launched an attack on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the use of the lotus flower in the G20 logo, saying that while it was shocking that the BJP’s election symbol was used, it knew by now that the Prime Minister and his party would not miss any opportunity to promote themselves.

The lotus is the national flower of India. It is rather bizarre that Congress identifies it with the BJP and not as India’s National Flower which is an integral part of Indian culture.

Notably, the war of words came just one day after PM Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website for India’s upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping.

The essence and inspiration behind the G20 logo were explained in an official press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“The vibrant colors of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue – inspired the G20 logo. It contrasts the planet with the lotus, India’s national flower that represents growth in the face of adversity. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet lifestyle, which is in perfect harmony with nature,” the press release read.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress’ general secretary in charge of communications, reacted to the logo’s unveiling by saying that former Primer Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru rejected the proposal to adopt the flag of the Congress party as the national flag of India, while PM Modi and BJP leave no opportunity for self-promotion.

“Nehru rejected the proposal to make the Congress flag the national flag of India over 70 years ago. The BJP’s election symbol is now the official logo for India’s G20 presidency!” While shocking, we know by now that Mr Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

In retaliation, the BJP accused the Congress of insulting not only the national flower but also Hinduism, because lotus is associated with Devis such as Lakshmi and Saraswati, who are believed to be seated on the flower.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed Congress for stoking a baseless controversy saying that “The opposition party should know that it was the Congress government that selected lotus as the national flower. Congress leaders of this generation should respect their ancestors’ decision.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared a video of PM Modi’s address while unveiling the G20 logo and tweeted, “Congress leaders should carefully listen to #PMModi Ji on why Lotus is part of #G20Logo. It symbolises India’s ancient heritage, faith & thought – a symbol of hope in such tough times. Lord Buddha’s message for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi’s solutions in the face of violence.”

When Congress asked Election Commission to hide lotus ponds from voters

In 2013, the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh asked the Election Commission to “hide” lotus ponds in the state’s Mahakoshal, Malwa, and Bundelkhand regions so that voters are not drawn unfairly to the BJP symbol.

The bizarre Congress demand was flatly rejected by the MP Chief Electoral Officer, Jaideep Govind, who stated that it was “neither practical nor feasible.”

Govind stated at a press conference that these lotuses have been standing in bodies of water for a long time and have nothing to do with the elections.

In its complaint, Congress demanded a level playing field with the BJP, as well as appropriate directions to “hide all ponds” where lotus is cultivated and sold.

Ironically, Congress’ own symbol is the human palm.

India’s G20 Presidency

On December 1, India will take over the presidency of the influential grouping from the current chair, Indonesia. The G20, also known as the Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum comprised of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

The G20 represents Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).