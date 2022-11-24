Deceased actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza has penned a heartfelt note remembering her father, who died on November 11 after he collapsed at a gym aged 46. Diza posted an Instagram story where she spoke about her father being in an abusive relationship and being mistreated by the “lady he married in 2017”.

Taking to Instagram, Diza, wrote without taking any names, “Five years ago today my father made the biggest mistake of getting married to a psychotic woman with a sociopathic family which drove my father into depression and caused irreparable emotional pain to him and his entire family. I wouldn’t get into their personal problems (but they treated and talked to my father in such inhuman humiliating language).

Snippet of Diza’s Instagram story

Snippet of Diza’s Instagram story

Diza alleged that her father’s second wife and her family forced him to stay away from her. “They kept him away from me. They said that the relationship I had with my father was wrong and that I had to be distanced from him. They said I am not allowed to hold my own father’s hand while walking bcs it is incorrect. My father was not ALLOWED to meet me more than a particular number of hours which also was decided by them. My father was not allowed express his love and his pride whenever something good happened with me. That family tried to take my father away from me physically and now, he is gone”, she wrote in her story.

The deceased actor’s daughter asserted that her father was not facing any financial issues nor had any health-related problems, and had it not been for the emotional stress he was in because of his new wife and her family, he would have not departed so soon.

“My father was under no stress financially and had no health problems. That family exploited him and caused unimaginable pain. I would gladly list each and every one of them to whoever asks. If five years ago I could stop him from indulging in this, the possibility of him being alive right now wud be tenfold,” alleged Diza, further informing that her father had separated from his second wife in February 2022 and had no intent to return to her.

“I’m being mindful of social media and keeping my language as moderate as possible but that family has actually, literally taken my father away from me and I do not wish them a moment’s peace or happiness. They can’t possibly think that after they killed my father like this, they can ever stand a chance of forgiveness,” wrote Diza.

Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died of a cardiac arrest

Many fans were taken aback by the sudden demise of popular TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. He died on November 11 at the age of 46. Siddhaanth was working out at the gym when he collapsed and was brought to the hospital. The doctors attempted to revive him, but he couldn’t be revived.

Diza is Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter from his first marriage with media personality Ira Chaudhary. Siddhanth and Ira got married in 2001, and parted ways in 2015. In November 2017, he married model Alesia Raut. Alesia has a son from her first marriage.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was a popular face in the world of television. He had worked in many hit TV shows. Some of them are Kkusum, Kasauti Zindagii Kay, Mamta, Krishna Arjun, Bhagyavidhaata, Viruddh, Suryaputra Karn, Waaris, and others.