Delhi Police have arrested four students of Don Bosco Technical Institute for allegedly beating a pregnant dog to death in the New Friends Colony area. As per reports, a video of the incident showed a group of students thrashing the dog. Later, they dragged the dead body of the female dog to a park and dumped it. As per the police, the students claimed they were bothered by the dog barking at them.

A complaint was registered against the students based on which the police registered an FIR under Sections 429 and 34 of IPC & 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, at New Friends Colony Police Station in Delhi.

Around 25 boys beat up a pregnant dog to death

On November 20, a group of around 25 boys reportedly brutally beat up a pregnant dog to death and dragged her carcass to a park to dump it. The incident took place at New Friends Colony area in South Delhi. In the video, the dog was seen sitting inside a tin shed. The boys continuously attacked the female dog. The boys around those who were beating the dog urged them to kill it repeatedly.

After the dog died, her carcass was dragged to a park where it was dumped. The video went viral on social media platforms. Social workers and animal lovers demanded strict action against the Don Bosco Technical Institute students involved in the incident. DCP South East of ​​Delhi Isha Pandey said, “We have received a complaint from a woman who has accused unknown students of allegedly killing a female dog. We also have the video of the incident as proof.”