On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 28 immovable properties worth Rs 10.12 crores belonging to gangster Vikas Dubey, his family, and his associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Dubey was gunned down by UP Special Task Force over two years ago.

According to the reports, ED had launched a money laundering investigation based on an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police. ED stated Dubey had acquired the properties out of illegal gains. “A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching a total of 28 immovable properties that are located in Kanpur and Lucknow”, the ED said in a statement.

ED has provisionally attached 28 immovable properties worth Rs 10.12 crores in the name of Vikas Dubey & his associates under PMLA, 2002: Enforcement Directorate pic.twitter.com/likods7bWa — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

“These assets worth a total of Rs 10.12 crore are in the name of Vikas Dubey, his family members, aide Jaikant Bajpai and his family members and his (Dubey’s) associates and have been derived from proceeds of crime earned by criminal activities of Vikas Dubey”, the agency added.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 two years ago when the Uttar Pradesh police vehicle transporting him from Ujjain to Kanpur collided and he attempted to flee from the scene in the Bhauti area. Reportedly, five of Dubey’s alleged associates were killed in separate police encounters before his encounter.

This came after 8 police officers, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were attacked while on their way to arrest Dubey in Bikru village in Kanpur’s Chaubeypur area and were killed by shells fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3, 2020.

As per the agency, Dubey and his associates were involved in several crimes, including offenses like organized crime, land mafia, bribery, and embezzlement of funds intended for the public distribution system (PDS), among others. “The facts, evidence, and records cogently prove that the above-mentioned persons indulged in the commission of the offense of money laundering and have invested proceeds of crime in immovable properties mostly”, the ED noted.

The central agency had filed a money laundering complaint against Dubey and his associates after taking cognizance of multiple FIRs filed by Uttar Pradesh Police.