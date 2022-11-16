Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Users verified earlier by Twitter for being ‘celeb’ will lose their blue ticks if they don’t pay $8 per month, Elon Musk makes it clear

Twitter Blue subscription service was earlier paused after many users assumed identities of existing celebrities by getting a blue tick or verified mark by paying $8 per month. Many such users were later suspended by Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk is serious about his $8 per month, as he has once reiterated that everyone who wants to have a ‘blue tick’ on their Twitter profile must pay this amount. Musk said this as he announced that the Twitter Blue subscription service, which allowed people to get a blue tick by paying $8 per month, will be resumed later this month.

When the Twitter Blue subscription was launched last month, users who were verified ‘naturally’ by Twitter earlier for being celebrities or notable accounts, continued to have their blue ticks or blue checkmarks on their profile.

When one clicks over the blue checkmark button for such legacy verified users, a message appears saying “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.”

This made people assume that legacy verified users could continue to have their blue ticks, while other users could get such blue ticks or checkmarks by making a payment. However, this distinction and ‘privilege’ is set to vanish in a few months, as indicated by Elon Musk on Twitter.

“All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months,” Musk said in a tweet when a user asked him a question about status of legacy blue checkmarks.

Musk further said that whether a person is celebrity or not should be left to users to conclude.

Twitter Blue subscription service was earlier paused after many users assumed identities of existing celebrities by getting a blue tick or verified mark by paying $8 per month. Many such users were later suspended by Twitter. Musk has now said that the subscription service will resume on November 29, 2002, and this time it will be ‘rock solid’ i.e. it may not see challenges as earlier.

“With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service,” Musk explained how he intends to make it rock solid.

