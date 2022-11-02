Wednesday, November 2, 2022
From ‘OMG cringe’ to ‘hope it is not anti-Pak or Islamophobic’, fans react as SRK drops Pathaan trailer on his birthday

The teaser was shared by Shah Rukh Khan and the production group YRF, wherein the actor pulls in a few deadly punches and dangerous kicks to subdue his enemies. The action-packed movie also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand.

OpIndia Staff
Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
Screengrab from Pathaan teaser
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating his 57th birthday on November 2, unveiled the trailer of his much-anticipated movie ‘Pathaan’ on Wednesday morning.

The trailer begins with a voiceover of a woman who says that Pathaan was caught by the enemies, tortured heavily on his last mission, and is assumed to have been killed. But Pathaan is not so easily killed. He soon breaks out of his prison cell after an impressive fight scene, which also includes a scene where SRK explodes one of his captors.

The trailer then shows a panoramic view of Paris, preceded by the introduction of a sultry Deepika Padukone, who is seen fighting a few criminals and romancing Shah Rukh Khan. John Abraham seems to play Pathaan’s nemesis as the two are seen fighting on trucks, fighter planes, tanks, bikes, snowmobiles, and other places. 

Here is the trailer of SRK-starrer Pathaan which is set to release on 25 January 2023. 

The trailer evoked mixed reactions on social media websites, where some users called it a cringe-fest that appeared as a rip-off and a cheap cross between Mission Impossible, Avengers, and other Hollywood blockbusters, while others were mightily impressed with the prospect of watching SRK on the silver screen after ages.

Social media users react to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan trailer

A Twitter user commented, “Omggg omggg same expression same cringe acting! wow.”

Another one commented, “Gareebon ka James Bond”. 

Still another, ostensibly a Pakistani user, hoped that the movie is not anti-Pakistan or Islamophobic.

While many social media users were disappointed with the trailer, there were several others who were exuberant watching SRK back on the screen in what appeared a fast-paced globe-trotting action movie.

The Hindi teaser of the movie has crossed 2.6 million views in over two hours on YouTube. The movie will be released in theatres across India on 25 January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

