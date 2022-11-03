Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFarmers in other parts of India don't burn stubble at this scale, read why...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Farmers in other parts of India don’t burn stubble at this scale, read why Punjab parali is choking Delhi

These restrictions were introduced in 2009 in order to reduce pumping of groundwater but may have had the unintended consequence of damaging air quality.

OpIndia Staff
Stubble Burning
Stubble burning became an issue after Punjab and Haryana issued regulations pushing farmers to sow paddy three weeks late than usual (DNA/Economic Survey 2021-22)
14

Every year, the farmers in North India, especially in the state of Punjab, burn parali or stubble in order to get rid of the crop residue. The practice has become a common occurrence every year around October and November. The smoke from this stubble burning travels to the national capital, thanks to the wind patterns, and chokes Delhi.

Interestingly, paddy is grown across the country, but farmers in other parts of India do not burn stubble at the scale farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states, including Haryana etc., do. Author Sanjeev Sanyal shared some information about the root cause of the practice. In a tweet thread, Sanyal mentioned that the practice of crop burning has picked up pace only recently. Earlier, the farmers in Punjab and neighbouring states did not follow the practice with this dedication. So what changed in a decade and a half that started a chain of events choking Delhi every year?

He shared satellite images of the Kharif crop cycle from 2005 and 2021 from the Economic Survey 2021-22.

The report reads, “The images in Figures 6A & 6B compare the Kharif crop cycle in Moga district, Punjab, between 2005 and 2021. The images show that the Kharif sowing cycle has shifted ahead by around two-to-three weeks, causing the Kharif harvest to almost coincide with Rabi sowing in November. Closing the gap is a likely factor that encourages farmers to burn stubble and may be related to restrictions on the early transplanting of Kharif paddy. These restrictions were introduced in 2009 in order to reduce pumping of groundwater but may have had the unintended consequence of damaging air quality.”

In November 2019, OpIndia published a detailed report on why stubble burning has become a huge problem in recent years. Before 2009, farmers from Punjab and Haryana used to sow paddy in April and May. As shown in the satellite images above, during those years, the harvest would have been completed by September and October. During these months, the wind patterns do not push the smoke toward Delhi.

However, things changed in 2009 when the governments of Punjab and Haryana introduced regulations and pushed the sowing time forward by three weeks. The idea behind the step was to discourage farmers from using the groundwater for paddy plants as the monsoon does not reach North during April and May. Paddy requires a lot of water to grow, and due to the lack of rain, farmers use groundwater without any restrictions.

Instead of encouraging farmers to use a different variety of paddy or discouraging them from sowing paddy altogether, the governments decided to push the sowing time by three weeks. The step taken by the government changed the harvesting period and pushed it to the months of October and November. As of now, 40% of the paddy crop is standing in Punjab, waiting to get harvested. The farmers in Punjab have burnt paddy residue at much higher frequency compared to previous years. A total of 35%+ increase in stubble-burning incidents have taken place in the state. Unfortunately, the state has miserably failed to implement measures to stop farmers from burning stubble.

Modern machinery adds to the problem

The combines, machines used to harvest the crop and separate the grains on the spot, only reap the grains, leaving the stalks of stubble standing in the field. When the crop is harvested manually, the crop is cut much below, and it is taken out of the field for processing, therefore, not much stubble remains on the field.

Moreover, the husk is fodder for cattle, so farmers harvest and stock it in other states, particularly in North-Eastern and Eastern states. Farmers harvest crops manually in these states, and as floods hit these states during monsoon, the harvested husk acts as feed for their livestock when the grazing fields are flooded.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPunjab farmers
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,958FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com