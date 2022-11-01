Earlier in the day, OpIndia reported how conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested by Delhi Police in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, confessing to having paid Rs 10 crore as “protection money” to incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendra Jain. He also revealed in his letter that a total of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP in exchange for a key party position in south India.

OpIndia has now obtained the details of the hand-written letter Chandrashekhar sent to Saxena through his lawyer. The following is the text of Chandrashekhar’s letter.

“This is to bring to your notice that I have been lodged In Delhi Jail since 2017 for cases under PC Act and a few economical offenses. I have been associated with AIADMK, the Sasikala faction politically involved in Tamil Nadu, and have been in the business of Construction, media, mining and Corporate Lobbying. I have known, Mr. Satynder Jain of AAP Since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 Crores to AAP in the promise of giving me an important post in the party’s South zone, and also helping me to be nominated to Rajaya sabha following the expansion.

The letter written by Sukeah Chandrashekhar to Delhi LG

After my arrest in 2017 for the ‘two leaves’ symbol corruption case, I was lodged in the Tihar jail and was visited by Mr Satyendra Jain who holds the portfolio of Jail minister for multiple times, asking me If I had disclosed anything related to my Contribution to AAP to the Investigating agency which arrested me.

Thereafter, in 2019 again, I was visited by Satyendra Jain and his secretary and close friend Mr Sushil in jail and asked to pay Rs. 2 Crores every month to him as protection money to live safely in the jail, and to get even basic facilities. Also, he asked me to pay Rs. 1.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel, who he said was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay and the total amount of 10 Crores in a span of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure. All the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chaturvedi. Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crores was paid to Mr Satyender Jain and Rs 12.50 Crore to DG prison Sandeep Goel.

During the recent investigation by ED, I disclosed about DG prison and also the racket run by DG and jail administration, and also filed a writ in the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi seeking CBI inquiry, where the Court issued notice and the matter is scheduled for hearing next month.

Also Last month during an investigation by CB1/ACB Div-5, I disclosed all the details of amounts paid to Mr Satyender Jain, the AAP and DG prison. But no action has been still initiated.

Now, Mr Satyender lain is also lodged in Jail-7, Tihar. He is been threatening me through DG Prison and jail administration, asking me to withdraw the complaint filed in High Court. I have been severally harassed and threatened.

Sir, I humbly request you to direct the investigation agency to file a case on my complaint which has been also given to CBI. I am ready to give all evidence supporting my complaint against Mr Satyender Jain. I am also ready to record my 164 Statement before Ld. Court and Judge. But the truth has to be out, as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore. I am being harassed. The MP and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that even in jail they are involved in high-level corruption. I hereby undertake to tender full cooperation with complete honesty before any forum,” read the letter.

Notably, Chandrashekhar was transferred from Tihar jail to Mandoli jail in Delhi in August of this year, after requesting multiple transfers. He claimed he had received death threats from inside the Tihar jail.

This month, he petitioned the Supreme Court for his release from Mandoli jail. However, the Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being investigated by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged Rs 215 crore criminal conspiracy, embezzlement, and extortion case. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had previously filed an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly defrauding the spouses of erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 215 crore.

There are over 20 other cases of extortion registered against the conman who allegedly operated a racket from inside his jail cell.