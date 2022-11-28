A group of hackers have demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, as its server remained dysfunctional for the sixth consecutive day.

As per reports, data of close to 3 to 4 crore patients could be compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday last week.

The AIIMS is reportedly managing critical emergency services, patient care, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings manually as the server remained down.

A team of the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are probing the ransomware attack against the premier healthcare facility of the country.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police on November 25 filed a case of extortion and cyber terrorism against hackers for disrupting AIIMS services and hacking its server.

Reports quoting official sources said that internet services are blocked on computers operating inside the hospital on the recommendations of the investigating agencies.

The AIIMS server houses data of notable personalities and VVIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats, judges, and other civil service officials.

In the meantime, authorities have managed to restore the NIC e-hospital database and application servers for e-hospitals. The NIC team is currently engaged in scanning and cleansing infection from e-hospital servers located at AIIMS, required for delivery of hospital services, media reports quoted sources as saying.

The team arranged four physical servers for restoring e-hospital services for databases and applications.

Concurrently, AIIMS network sanitisation is underway. Servers and computers are fed with antivirus solutions, and nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers have already been sanitised. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24×7, the source said.

“The full sanitisation of the network is likely to continue for five more days. Thereafter, e-hospital services can be rolled out in a phased manner. Patient care services including emergency, outpatient, inpatient, laboratory etc services are being continued on manual mode,” a media report quoted a source as saying.