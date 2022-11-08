As election day in the state of Himachal Pradesh approaches, competing political parties are trying to devise fresh strategies to attract women voters, who will play a critical role in deciding the final outcome of this political battle. Women’s political influence has grown since 1998 after their participation in the voting surpassed male voters, pushing parties into making special election promises for female voters.

This time to woo them, the ruling BJP is counting on a slew of women-centric initiatives devised and expanded under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the most recent of which is ‘Naari ko Naman’, which offers women 50 percent discount on bus fares. The CM Thakur-led government is also emphasising the benefits of other schemes, such as the free cooking gas Ujjwala plan and its state arm; the Rs 31,000 Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana for girls; the Rs 51,000 Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana for girl marriages; and the recent increase in the monthly payments of ASHA workers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,700.

The party on Sunday released its manifesto for the Himachal polls. It highlighted the party’s ‘Stree Shakti Sankalp’ focusing on women’s empowerment and women-led development. The party in its manifesto also promised 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs in Himachal Pradesh if the party returns to power in the upcoming assembly elections. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda further announced the creation of 8 lakh employment opportunities, the establishment of five new medical institutions, the introduction of mobile health clinics, and the distribution of bicycles and scooters to female students.

The BJP also promised to establish a corpus of Rs 500 crore to give interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to set up homestays, besides the construction of two hostels for girls pursuing higher education in all 12 districts. According to the state BJP vice-president Payal Vaidya, BJP is the only party in the state which has come up with a ‘Stree Shakti Sankalp’, an agenda for women empowerment.

11 crucial promises made by the BJP in ‘Stree Shakti Sankalp’

Rs 51,000 to brides belonging to below poverty line (BPL) families. Providing bicycles to school-going girls and scooters to female students pursuing higher education. Interest-free loans to women for home stays, loans to be provided at 2 percent interest to self-help groups. Providing Rs 25,000 for the care of newborn babies and their mothers. Three free gas cylinders. Inclusion of Atal Pension Yojana for women above 30 years of age. Providing a scholarship of Rs 2,500 per month to top 5,000 girl students of class 12. Cattle feed at appropriate rates. ‘Stree Shakti Card’ for women’s healthcare. Establishing 2 girl hostels per district in 12 districts of the state. 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs.

Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, 2022, to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on December 8, 2022.