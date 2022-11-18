Kamal Nath cuts a temple-shaped cake with image of Lord Hanuman and a saffron flag on his birthday, Foundation that brought the cake apologises

On Thursday (November 17), Social worker and director of KKF Foundation, Kirti Sudhanshu apologised over for bringing a temple-shaped cake at the birthday celebration of veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

“I want to apologise for what happened, our intention was not wrong, however, we made a mistake while making the cake. Kamal Nath Ji had nothing to do with this, dragging his name in the controversy is wrong,” Kirti Sudhanshu said during a press conference. However, there has been no apology from Kamal Nath for cutting a temple-shaped cake with Lord Hanuman sitting atop with a saffron flag.

Notably, on November 16, 2022, Kamal Nath sparked controversy after he cut a ‘temple-shaped’ cake during his birthday celebrations.

The video of Kamal Nath cutting a four-tier cake with an image of Lord Hanuman and a saffron flag on top went viral on social media drawing strong reactions online as well as from several political leaders.

Reacting to the controversy, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress party over their hypocrisy. He said that the Congress party which opposed the construction of Ram Mandir now remembers Hanuman Ji for votes. “These people have nothing to do with God’s Bhakti, this (Congress) is the same party that opposed the construction of Ram Mandir. Now when they saw that due to this they lose votes, they started remembering Hanuman Ji. Who draws Hanuman Ji on a cake, and then cuts it? Isn’t this an insult to the Sanatan traditions? This is an insult of Hindu Dharma and it is unacceptable,” CM Chouhan said.

कांग्रेसियों का भगवान की भक्ति से कोई लेना-देना ही नहीं है, यह बगुला भगत हैं। इनकी पार्टी कभी श्रीराम मंदिर का विरोध करती थी।



आप केक पर बना हनुमान जी रहे हैं और फिर केक काट भी रहे हैं। यह सनातन परंपरा और हिंदू धर्म का अपमान है, जिसको यह समाज स्वीकार नहीं करेगा। pic.twitter.com/iN97G9CbtM — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 16, 2022

BJP leader Amit Malviya also chastised Kamal Nath saying that during elections Kamal Nath claimed to be a Hanuman bhakt (devotee of Lord Hanuman) and is now insulting Hindus and their deity.

“Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple-shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of lord Hanuman on top. During elections he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity…,” Malviya tweeted.

Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath, runs a knife through a four tiered, temple shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of lord Hanuman on top. During elections he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakt and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity… pic.twitter.com/s4hNMII0iV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 17, 2022

Notably, supporters of Kamal Nath decided to celebrate his birthday, which falls on November 18, in advance during his three-day visit to his hometown Chhindwara. On Tuesday evening, a celebration was held at the former chief minister’s residence where the cake-cutting took place.