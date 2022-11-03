BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday dropped a single, ‘Breathless Delhi Useless CM’ where he recreated Shankar Mahadevan’s iconic song ‘Breathless’ and highlighted the woe of residents of Delhi-NCR owing to pollution caused mainly due to stubble burning by farmers mostly in Punjab.

Breathless Delhi Useless CM : दिल्ली की उखड़ती हुई साँसों का एक एक सच इस विडियो में सुनिए : pic.twitter.com/u8e2TFuMNV — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 3, 2022

In a tweet, Mishra exposes the apathy of Delhi government as well as Punjab government to control the stubble burning fires which lead to intense pollution over the northern India, particularly the national capital region. The air quality here has reached hazardous levels and residents are already facing various health related difficulties. While Delhi government had banned bursting of Diwali crackers claiming it adds to pollution, considering the level of air pollution here, it is clear beyond doubt that the firecrackers are not the major contributors as pollutants. The farmers, especially in Punjab, where Aam Aadmi Party is in power, continue to burn the stubble unabashedly in absence of strict measures by the state government.