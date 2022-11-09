A candidate for Karnataka Teacher’s Eligibility test held on November 6 was left in shock after she found her admit card bearing the picture of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone in place of her original image.

The controversy assumed epic proportion after the admit card with Sunny Leone’s picture was shared on social media, where it instantly went viral, leaving people amused by the slip-up.

Karnataka TET Exam admit card has Sunny Leone adult photo.

Congress has alleged that it’s fault of KA education dept, which govt has refuted.

Congress has alleged that it's fault of KA education dept, which govt has refuted. However, the candidate said, she took help of husband's friend in filling up forms and uploading photo at exam portal.

The incident came to light when the candidate furnished her admit card at Rudrappa College on the day of the TET 2022 examination. A complaint was subsequently filed at the Cyber Crime Police.

According to the police, the goof-up may have happened at the time of uploading the picture of the candidate while filling out and submitting the application online. The candidate revealed that she had not applied for the form on her own and had sought help from her husband’s friend in filling up the form.

A probe has been ordered into the incident by the education department after the screenshot of the admit card went viral on the internet.

Issuing a clarification, the education department said that candidates were informed about the procedure, which involved entering the information for filling out the application through a user-generated ID and password. The ID and password are exclusive to the candidate, and no one can make changes to them. The education department made it clear that the image change is not the department’s fault and that it has no role in generating the examination hall ticket.

“The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” the Public Instruction Department was quoted as saying by PTI.