On Friday, 11th November 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced “Kejriwal’s 10 guarantees” in view of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections 2022 to be held on December 4. On this occasion, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be reduced to only 20 seats in this election.

The 10 guarantees are being considered as the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. While announcing the ’10 Guarantees’, Arvind Kejriwal said that we will win the municipal elections and the BJP will lose. He said, “I appeal to the people of Delhi not to vote for those who stop the works. Instead, vote for them who do the work.”

हमें मिलकर दिल्ली को एक साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर शहर बनाना है। नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए दिल्लीवासियों को आम आदमी पार्टी की 10 गारंटी। https://t.co/0fPWBDysCQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 11, 2022

He alleged that the BJP leaders are spreading false propaganda that the AAP government in Delhi does not provide funds to the MCD. He also accused the BJP government in the center of ‘stopping the Yoga classes’ in Delhi.

Kejriwal’s 10 guarantees are the same promises that his govt has failed to deliver after 8 years in power

Arvind Kejriwal’s 10 guarantees include promises similar to those that Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi government failed to deliver during its tenure since 2015. The promises enlisted are the beautification of Delhi, eliminating the mountains of garbage, corruption-free MCD, control of stray animals, better parking facilities, repairing streets, regularizing the workforce, easy licenses and permits of businesses, and developing parks and gardens.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “This time BJP will not get more than 20 seats in the MCD elections. I can give it in writing if you ask me so. The BJP fears AAP and they have planned these elections together so that Arvind Kejriwal’s time gets divided and he finds it difficult to perform in assembly and MCD elections simultaneously. But we will perform best in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and MCD too. We are so confident because we are performing.”

BJP criticizes the claims

South Delhi MP and BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri criticized Arvind Kejriwal’s big claims. He underlined that all the AAP leaders can do is give hollow promises. He said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who gave guarantees to the public, are now avoiding it because their credibility has been exposed among everyone. The BJP has always been committed to keeping its word.”