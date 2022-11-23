In yet another crucial development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the investigating police officers have come across a complaint that Shraddha had filed against Aftab in November 2020. Shraddha in the complaint had mentioned that Aftab wanted to kill her by strangulation and cut her into pieces.

“He scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. They also know about us living together and they visit us on weekends. I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family,” read the complaint letter, hand-written by Walker. The victim approached Tulinj police station on November 23, 2020.

According to the reports, Shraddha also had said that Aftab had been hitting her for the past six months but she could not report the incident as the latter would threaten to kill her. The Delhi police have attained a copy of the complaint letter and are verifying it. The Delhi Police is also investigating if action was taken by the Vasai cops after Shraddha filed a complaint with them.

Complaint letter by Shraddha in November 2020

Notably, the letter written by Shraddha Walkar on November 23, 2020, narrates a similar incident that she had shared with her friends and co-worker over Whatsapp and Instagram chat around the same time. Several chats of her with her friends that took place during the period had gone viral on social media. This is the same time when she shared a picture of herself with bruised face with them.

Aftab left the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Tuesday as the Delhi Police began court-ordered polygraph tests to advance the investigation ahead. According to Delhi Police, the polygraph test on Aftab began at the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). “Pre-med sessions and scientific sessions for Aftab’s polygraph test leading up to the polygraph test are underway,” FSL authorities stated on Tuesday.

Shraddha Murder case

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her. They also fought over who would manage the domestic household expenses.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.