Mumbai: International Halal Show at Islam Gymkhana cancelled

The International Halal Show, which was to be held at the Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai between November 12-13, has now been called off.

As per reports, over 100 Halal businesses were supposed to participate in the event. The organisers received messages from Hindu organisations, which raised objections about the discriminatory practices in the Halal industry. Following this, the 2022 edition of the event was cancelled.

The show was scheduled to feature dairy, meat products, grains, fruits, vegetables and leather garments. Besides, ‘Muslim-friendly’ hospitals, Halal e-commerce, Halal tourism, interest-free finance and Halal hospitality were to be promoted at the ‘International Halal Show 2022.’

While speaking about the development to The Times of India, Islam Gymkhana President Yusuf Abrahni remarked, “We received messages that some organisations were opposing the holding of the halal show and we cancelled it in the interest of law and order, peace and harmony.”

“We want to promote peace and, given the times we live in, it is not prudent to allow such a show,” he further added. A similar show was earlier conducted in 2020 at the Islam Gymkhana between January 25-26, 2020, with the support of the Halal Council of India.

An organiser anonymously told TOI how there were supposedly misconceptions about Halal products and that they facilitated healthy living.

Hindus need to understand that when they are united and speak in one voice, things happen!

In a tweet, author Shefali Vaidya wrote, “Hindus need to understand that when they are united and speak in one voice, things happen! Mumbai: Halal show at Islam Gymkhana cancelled.”

130 year old Islam Gymkhana is a sea-facing property in Marine Drive and occupies 19,300 square meters. It was started in 1891. Earlier the membership was limited only to Muslims but now it is open to non-Muslims too. However, it hosts meetings of Muslim organisations only. One of the trustees, Abbas Kazmi was found defending 2008 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab in the court. Following the same, he was removed from his position.