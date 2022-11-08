NCP leader Dr Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday took to Twitter to thank its new owner Elon Musk to fix WhatsApp, an instant messaging service offered by Meta.

Expressing his gratitude to Musk for taking “bold steps” for correcting the “wrongdoing” in Whatsapp, Awhad hoped that no loopholes would be left as far as the secrecy of WhatsApp is concerned. He further added that hacking of WhatsApp has become common these days.

“@elonmusk thanking u for ur bold steps in correcting the wrongdoing that the common man was suspicious about in @WhatsApp we hope no loopholes should be left as far as the secrecy of #WhatsApp is concerned. Hacking of #WhatsApp is common nowadays.. save the users @WhatsApp,” Awhad tweeted.

Source: Twitter

It is worth noting that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is the owner of the social media platform Twitter and not WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging service offered by Meta, an organisation owned by Mark Zuckerberg (controlling stakeholder). Musk had recently completed his bid to own Twitter, and fired its top executives as a part of his plan to overhaul the microblogging platform. Musk has also promised to introduce Twitter Blue, a subscription-based service offering added value to the users, along with the coveted verified mark for all who subscribe to the services at the price of $8 per month.

Social media users mock Jitendra Awhad for mistaking Elon Musk as owner of WhatsApp

Even so, Awhad’s approbatory tweet for the new Twitter owner for ‘fixing’ Whatsapp had Twitter users amused, many of whom took a swipe at the NCP leader for mistaking Musk as the owner of WhatsApp.

A Twitter user sarcastically replied that Musk owns Zomato and not WhatsApp and that he should reach out to Kayne West for WhatsApp.

Source: Twitter

Another Twitter user shared a meme from a popular Amrish Puri-starrer Nayak movie to mock the NCP leader over his gaffe of tagging Musk for problems concerning WhatsApp.

Source: Twitter

Yet another Twitter user shared a photoshopped image of Musk laughing with the news headline reading that “Elon Musk fires WhatsApp employees after NCP leader’s tweet in India.”

Source: Twitter

‘Please remove his blue tick asap for spreading fake news @elonmusk,” posted another Twitter user.

Source: Twitter

WhatsApp runs a media campaign to address rumours of privacy concerns

Nevertheless, Awhad’s tweet to Musk was concerned about the privacy issues related to WhatsApp. The popular messaging service has, time and again, issued clarifications about the concerns regarding the app’s ability to protect user data.

In a tweet posted last year, WhatsApp said, “We want to address some rumours and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption.”

Earlier this year, WhatsApp launched a campaign in India to educate users on the built-in layers of privacy protection added by the company over the years. The new features included leaving groups silently, controlling who can view the online status of users and blocking the screenshots for ‘view once’ messages. Around 2 billion people across the world use WhatsApp.

“This is our way of extending awareness and assurance to our users on how the new and existing built-in layers of protection help you message freely without compromising on your privacy,” said Avinash Pant, director of marketing, at Meta India, “We want users to know that they always have a safe and private space on WhatsApp, no matter where they are.”